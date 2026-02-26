Brian Sluga Announces New Book Release The Shriek I Do Remember

New Book Release by Brian Sluga – A Survivor’s Story of Resilience and Hope

Brian Sluga, a testicular cancer survivor and passionate author, has announced the release of his new book, The Shriek I Do Remember: Winning The Race of Life And Other Stories, which was published on February 13, 2026. The book takes readers on an emotional and inspiring journey, recounting Sluga’s battle with cancer during his time as a college athlete. This memoir provides an intimate look into the resilience of the human spirit when confronted with life-changing challenges.

A Personal Journey: From Athlete to Cancer Survivor

In The Shriek I Do Remember, Sluga opens up about his experiences as a young college athlete on the junior cross-country team, where he was certain he could accomplish anything—until the unexpected happened. Diagnosed with testicular cancer, Sluga’s life took an unimaginable turn, and his journey was about to change forever.

Through this deeply personal account, Sluga reflects on the overwhelming emotions, the physical challenges, and the mental battles that accompanied his diagnosis and treatment. With unwavering faith, Sluga navigated the ups and downs of chemotherapy, doctor visits, and the long road to recovery, ultimately emerging as a survivor with a renewed outlook on life.

“The Shriek I Do Remember” is not just a story about cancer; it’s about finding hope in the darkest of times and making peace with life’s uncertainties. Sluga’s candid portrayal of the struggles many young men face when diagnosed with cancer is a powerful reminder that cancer is not always a death sentence, but an obstacle that can be overcome with perseverance.

Highlighting the Importance of Cancer Awareness

Sluga’s experience offers a unique perspective on the often-overlooked aspects of testicular cancer, including the emotional toll it takes on young men dealing with body image issues, fertility concerns, and mental health challenges. He stresses the importance of early detection, regular self-examination, and open conversations about men’s health, particularly testicular cancer, which often goes undiagnosed until later stages.

As a testicular cancer survivor, Sluga provides readers with firsthand insights into the physical and emotional hurdles of the disease. “While testicular cancer is highly curable, Brian’s story is an important one,” says Steven Crocker, a fellow testicular cancer survivor and host of It Takes Balls. “Thousands have been diagnosed in the decades since Brian, yet there’s still work to be done in raising awareness.”

Endorsements and Expert Opinions

“The Shriek I Do Remember” has already garnered support from medical professionals and cancer survivors alike, who have praised the book for its honesty and profound insights. Dr. Joseph J. Banno, a urologist with Midwest Urological in Peoria, Illinois, comments, “Watching Brian navigate through the diagnosis and treatment was truly clear that he was a survivor. His story is an inspiration, and I hope that when people read this book, they realize that cancer is not always a death sentence, but another obstacle we must overcome while living our lives to the fullest.”

Judson Snow MD adds, “This is the true story of one man’s struggle for life over death. Brian recounts his state of mind from receiving the crushing diagnosis to his recovery. His story will undoubtedly inspire others facing similar challenges.”

Award-Winning Achievement: The Shriek I Do Remember Recognized as Best Health Memoir & Best Testicular Cancer Awareness Book in the US of 2026

Brian Sluga’s memoir, The Shriek I Do Remember, has been honored with two prestigious awards: Best Health Memoir in the US of 2026 from Best of Best Review and Best Testicular Cancer Awareness Book in the US of 2026 from Evergreen Awards. These accolades recognize the profound impact of Brian’s story on raising awareness around cancer survival, mental health, and the importance of vulnerability. His exceptional ability to share his personal journey continues to inspire others to overcome life’s toughest challenges with hope and resilience.

What Makes This Book Different?

Unlike typical cancer memoirs, The Shriek I Do Remember delves deeper into the mental and emotional aspects of the disease, showing readers a side of cancer that is often overlooked. Sluga’s narrative is a raw and heartfelt account of his experiences, offering a unique look at life after a cancer diagnosis and the complex emotions that come with it.

By sharing his story, Sluga hopes to encourage other cancer survivors to embrace their journey with courage and resilience. “I want readers to feel inspired to keep fighting, no matter what. Cancer is just one chapter of life, not the end of it,” Sluga says.

Book Availability

The Shriek I Do Remember: Winning The Race of Life And Other Stories is now available in paperback, and can be purchased through various online retailers. For more information, readers can visit briansluga.com for direct links to the book and related resources.

About Brian Sluga

Brian Sluga is an author, speaker, and testicular cancer survivor who dedicates his work to raising awareness about men’s health and cancer prevention. As a former college athlete, Sluga was forced to face the realities of cancer at a young age, and his experiences have shaped his work as an advocate for cancer survivors. His book, The Shriek I Do Remember, serves as both a personal memoir and a guide for those facing their own health challenges. Through his writing, Sluga hopes to inspire others to overcome obstacles and live life to the fullest.

Media Contact

Brian Sluga

Author

The Shriek I Do Remember

Email: gorun1@yahoo.com

Website

LinkedIn

Instagram

Amazon