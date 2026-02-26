DMR News

Aston Martin To Cut 20 Percent Of Workforce As Losses Rise To £493.2 Million

ByJolyen

Feb 26, 2026

Aston Martin said it will cut about 20 percent of its workforce after reporting that net losses jumped 52 percent last year to £493.2 million, as the company cited disruption from US tariffs and weak demand in China. The luxury car maker said the reductions will affect around 600 jobs and are expected to deliver annual savings of about £40 million.

Job Cuts And Cost Savings
The company, which employs about 3,000 people, said the job losses will total around 600 roles. It did not give a precise timeline for when the cuts will be carried out, but said most of the savings would be achieved this year. Aston Martin said the decision follows a process that began at the start of 2025 to adjust its organisation for future plans, and that it took a further decision at the end of 2025 to implement additional changes that will lead to the departure of up to 20 percent of its workforce.

It is understood that most of the cuts will affect the UK, where the majority of the company’s employees are based, with roles across the business impacted, including factory staff. Aston Martin is headquartered in Gaydon, Warwickshire, and also operates a site in St Athan in south Wales, alongside offices and dealerships worldwide.

Financial Pressure And Market Conditions
Aston Martin said net losses rose to £493.2 million last year, an increase of 52 percent. In a statement made last month, the company blamed US President Donald Trump’s tariffs for adding pressure to the business. A spokesperson said the tariffs had been “extremely disruptive” and that demand in China, the world’s largest auto market, had been “extremely subdued.”

Spending Plans And Investment Changes
The company said it has trimmed its five-year capital spending plan to £1.7 billion from £2 billion by delaying investment in electric vehicle technology. It said the changes are part of efforts to align resources with its future plans while managing current conditions.

Featured image credits: Wikipedia Commons

Jolyen

