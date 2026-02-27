DMR News

Covington Municipal Airport Partners with Air Charter Advisors to Expand Business Aviation Access

ByEthan Lin

Feb 27, 2026

Covington Municipal Airport (KCVC) has announced a formal partnership with Air Charter Advisors to coordinate on-demand private aviation services from its Newton County facility. The agreement strengthens transportation infrastructure for the region’s expanding bioscience, advanced manufacturing, and film production corridors.

By designating Air Charter Advisors as a preferred provider, the airport ensures that local businesses and travelers have 24/7 access to a global network of safety-vetted aircraft. This collaboration positions Covington Municipal as a high-efficiency alternative to larger metropolitan hubs.

“Our goal is to position Covington Municipal as the premier gateway for business in East Georgia,” said Adam M. Webb Sr., MSEM, Covington Airport Manager. “Partnering with a globally recognized brokerage like Air Charter Advisors allows us to offer our users sophisticated jet charter services that match the world-class infrastructure we’ve built here.”

KCVC features a 6,000-foot runway (10/28), full-service FBO support, and passenger facilities capable of accommodating a wide range of general aviation aircraft, from turboprops to ultra-long-range executive jets.

For detailed information on flight options and regional access, travelers may visit the airport’s dedicated charter services page or request a quote through the Air Charter Advisors network.

About Covington Municipal Airport

Owned and operated by the City of Covington, KCVC is a premier general aviation hub for the East Atlanta metro area. The airport is a central component of Georgia’s aviation ecosystem, supporting executive mobility and innovative aerospace projects from its 14100 GA-142 location.

About Air Charter Advisors

Air Charter Advisors is a leading global private aviation brokerage providing transparent, safety-focused charter solutions. As an independent broker, the company offers 24/7 access to thousands of certified Part 135 aircraft worldwide.

Ethan Lin

