SeoulCeuticals Releases Consumer Guide to PDRN After Search Volume for Korean Ingredient Surges 8,500%

ByEthan Lin

Feb 27, 2026

Korean-inspired skincare brand SeoulCeuticals today published a consumer guide to PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), providing safety data, effective concentration ranges, and product selection criteria as consumer search interest in the Korean bio-regenerative ingredient surged from near-zero to peak levels in under six months. The guide is available at seoulceuticals.com.

Overview

Consumer interest in PDRN outpaced available education, leaving most Western audiences without clear answers on what the ingredient is, whether it is safe, and what concentration produces results. SeoulCeuticals developed the guide to close that gap using peer-reviewed clinical data and guidance from Korean dermatological research.

Key Findings

The guide covers three areas consumers search most frequently: safety, mechanism of action, and effective concentration.

Safety profile: Post-marketing surveillance across more than 300,000 PDRN prescriptions over five years documented the ingredient’s tolerability.

Concentration guidance: Research tested concentrations of 0.3%, 0.5%, 1%, and 2% over 12 weeks. The guide outlines the concentration range shown to produce statistically significant results in peer-reviewed studies, helping consumers evaluate products before purchase.

The Korea Connection

PDRN was first developed by South Korean scientists researching wound healing. Korean dermatology clinics adopted the ingredient early — injectable PDRN treatments became a widely used procedure in Korean aesthetic medicine before topical formats entered the consumer market.

“Korean dermatology clinics have used PDRN in injectable form for years. 2026 marks the moment this ingredient enters mainstream topical products,” said Yu-Jun Park, Head of Product Education at SeoulCeuticals. “Consumers deserve a clear, science-backed resource before making purchase decisions.”

Availability

The SeoulCeuticals PDRN Consumer Guide is available at seoulceuticals.com. SeoulCeuticals products are available on the brand website and through select retail partners. All formulations are vegan and cruelty-free.

