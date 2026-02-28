Greek Court Sentences Intellexa Founder Tal Dilian To Eight Years Over Spyware Wiretapping Case

A Greek court has sentenced Tal Dilian, founder of spyware collective Intellexa, to eight years in prison for illegal wiretapping and privacy violations linked to a surveillance scandal known as Greek Watergate. The ruling marks the first known instance of a spyware maker receiving a jail sentence tied to misuse of its technology.

Greek Watergate And Charges

Dilian and three other Intellexa executives were tried over their alleged roles in the 2022 scandal, in which the Greek government was accused of using spyware developed by Intellexa to monitor the phones of politicians, journalists, business leaders, and military officials. The court convicted Dilian of illegal wiretapping and violations of privacy laws.

The other individuals sentenced include Dilian’s business partner, Sara Aleksandra Fayssal Hamou; Felix Bitzios, a former deputy administrator and shareholder of Intellexa; and Yiannis Lavranos, owner of a company linked to Intellexa.

International Sanctions And Spyware Use

In 2024, the United States government imposed sanctions on Intellexa, several affiliated companies, Dilian, and Hamou for their involvement in developing the Predator spyware. US authorities said the tool had been used to target Americans, including government officials and journalists.

Appeal And Further Investigation

The Greek court ordered authorities to conduct further investigations related to the case. The prison sentence has been stayed pending appeal.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

