X Expands Ad Aspect Ratio Support To Let Brands Reuse Creative From Other Platforms

Elon Musk’s X has expanded support for additional image and video ad aspect ratios, allowing advertisers to upload creative assets built for other social platforms without reformatting or cropping them. The move simplifies campaign transfers into X’s ad system as the company continues efforts to stabilise and grow its advertising business.

New Formats And Upload Options

X said advertisers can now upload assets through X Ads Manager using Media Studio or the Campaign Form without needing to adjust dimensions for the platform. Newly supported aspect ratios include 4:5 at 1440 by 1800 pixels and 2:3 at 1080 by 1620 pixels.

Seamlessly reuse existing social media creatives directly on X with new expanded ratios – no reformatting required. pic.twitter.com/qevOyL8jPd — Business (@XBusiness) February 26, 2026

The company already supported several formats, including 1:1 at 1080 by 1080 pixels, 16:9 at 1920 by 1080 pixels, 9:16 at 1080 by 1920 pixels, and 1.91:1 at 2064 by 1080 pixels. By expanding compatibility, X is aiming to reduce the friction advertisers face when repurposing creative from other social sites.

While artificial intelligence tools can automatically resize creative assets for different platforms, X said it is easier for advertisers if that step is unnecessary.

Ad Business Context

The update comes as X continues to address challenges in its advertising business following Musk’s acquisition of the company, then known as Twitter. Advertising revenue declined after the takeover. Although sales improved under former chief executive Linda Yaccarino, 2025 revenue remained below levels recorded before Musk acquired the company.

According to a forecast from eMarketer last May, X’s advertising business was expected to begin recovering last year, a trend later confirmed by Bloomberg, but would still be about half the size it was prior to the sale.

Company Statement

Monique Pintarelli, head of global advertising at xAI, which acquired X last year, said in a statement that full aspect ratio support allows brands to repurpose creatives directly on X without reformatting or duplication. She said the change enables faster testing, brand consistency, and incremental reach among the platform’s real time audience.

Featured image credits: Jakub Kapusnak via rawpixel.com

