EBay To Cut 800 Jobs Weeks After Depop Acquisition And Revenue Growth

eBay is reducing its workforce by about 800 employees, or roughly 6 percent of its full time staff, marking its third round of layoffs in three years. The company said the cuts are part of efforts to realign its structure with strategic priorities, even as it reported rising revenue and announced a major acquisition.

Company Statement And Strategic Realignment

In a statement, eBay said it is taking steps to reinvest across the business and align its structure with strategic priorities, which will affect certain roles. The company said it is grateful for the contributions of the impacted employees and is committed to supporting them with care and respect. Bloomberg first reported the layoffs.

Recent Acquisition And Financial Results

The job cuts come one week after eBay announced it would acquire Depop, a secondhand clothing marketplace popular with Gen Z and millennial shoppers, from Etsy for $1.2 billion in cash.

Last week, eBay also reported fourth quarter results showing revenue increased 15 percent to $3 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

Previous Layoffs

This latest reduction follows earlier rounds of job cuts. In early 2024, eBay laid off 1,000 employees, about 9 percent of its workforce. In early 2023, the company reduced headcount by approximately 500 employees, or around 4 percent.

