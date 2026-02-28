DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Business Latest Newsbreak

EBay To Cut 800 Jobs Weeks After Depop Acquisition And Revenue Growth

ByJolyen

Feb 28, 2026

EBay To Cut 800 Jobs Weeks After Depop Acquisition And Revenue Growth

eBay is reducing its workforce by about 800 employees, or roughly 6 percent of its full time staff, marking its third round of layoffs in three years. The company said the cuts are part of efforts to realign its structure with strategic priorities, even as it reported rising revenue and announced a major acquisition.

Company Statement And Strategic Realignment
In a statement, eBay said it is taking steps to reinvest across the business and align its structure with strategic priorities, which will affect certain roles. The company said it is grateful for the contributions of the impacted employees and is committed to supporting them with care and respect. Bloomberg first reported the layoffs.

Recent Acquisition And Financial Results
The job cuts come one week after eBay announced it would acquire Depop, a secondhand clothing marketplace popular with Gen Z and millennial shoppers, from Etsy for $1.2 billion in cash.

Last week, eBay also reported fourth quarter results showing revenue increased 15 percent to $3 billion, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

Previous Layoffs
This latest reduction follows earlier rounds of job cuts. In early 2024, eBay laid off 1,000 employees, about 9 percent of its workforce. In early 2023, the company reduced headcount by approximately 500 employees, or around 4 percent.

Featured image credits: Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

Related News

Figma Expands AI Coding Push With OpenAI Codex Integration
Feb 28, 2026 Jolyen
X Expands Ad Aspect Ratio Support To Let Brands Reuse Creative From Other Platforms
Feb 28, 2026 Jolyen
Greek Court Sentences Intellexa Founder Tal Dilian To Eight Years Over Spyware Wiretapping Case
Feb 28, 2026 Jolyen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2026 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801