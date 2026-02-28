Figma Expands AI Coding Push With OpenAI Codex Integration

Figma is deepening its push into AI-assisted development by integrating OpenAI’s coding tool Codex directly into its platform. The move comes just one week after Figma announced a similar partnership with Anthropic to integrate Claude Code.

Design And Code In One Workflow

The new integration allows users to begin a project in Figma or in Codex and move between the two environments seamlessly. This is enabled through Figma’s Model Context Protocol, known as MCP, which connects design files and coding workflows.

Previously, users could import details from Figma design files, Figma Make, or FigJam into Codex for implementation in code. Now, the integration is more fluid, allowing teams to iterate between visual design and development without breaking their workflow.

Loredana Crisan, Figma’s chief design officer, said the integration helps teams build on their strongest ideas by combining code with Figma’s collaborative design environment.

Alexander Embiricos, product lead for Codex, said the tool is designed to support both designers and engineers without forcing either group into the other’s role. Engineers can adjust visual elements without leaving their coding flow, while designers can work closer to implementation without needing to become full time developers.

Codex Gains Momentum

OpenAI launched Codex last year as a command line coding assistant, positioning it against Anthropic’s Claude Code. It was later integrated into ChatGPT, and earlier this month OpenAI introduced a dedicated macOS app.

The macOS version reached one million downloads within its first week. OpenAI also released two new Codex models shortly after, and said more than one million users are now using Codex weekly.

Figma has been a key partner for OpenAI. In October 2025, it became one of the first companies to launch an app inside ChatGPT.

The latest integration signals how design and development tools are increasingly converging, as AI reduces the friction between creative and technical workflows.

Featured image credits: Aprimo

