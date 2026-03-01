Dyson Settles Forced Labour Lawsuit Filed By Migrant Workers Over Malaysia Factory

Dyson has agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by 24 migrant workers who alleged they were subjected to forced and abusive treatment at a Malaysian factory producing parts for the company, concluding a case that tested whether such claims could be heard in an English court.

The workers, from Nepal and Bangladesh, filed the lawsuit in 2022. They alleged treatment amounting to modern-day slavery. Dyson denied liability when the case was filed and said it had previously been unaware of the alleged abuses. The company argued that responsibility lay with the Malaysian supplier.

Allegations Of Abuse At Malaysian Supplier

The claimants described being threatened and beaten. They said their passports were withheld and that they were required to work long hours in unsanitary conditions.

According to their lawyers at Leigh Day, the workers were denied toilet breaks and forced to work “upwards of 12 hours at a time without relieving themselves”.

Under the settlement, the amount of any compensation will not be disclosed.

In separate but nearly identical statements published on their websites, Dyson and Leigh Day said the resolution was reached “in recognition of the expenses of litigation and the benefits of settlement”. Both statements also said the agreement did not constitute an admission of liability by Dyson.

Jurisdiction Ruling Sets Legal Precedent

Before the settlement, Dyson argued that the case should be heard in Malaysia rather than the United Kingdom.

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom ruled that the trial could proceed in an English court. The decision established a precedent that British companies can face legal proceedings in the UK over alleged actions by overseas suppliers.

Campaigners have for years highlighted concerns about treatment of migrant workers in Malaysia, where a large foreign labour population supports manufacturing industries.

Corporate Background

Dyson, known for premium hair dryers and home appliances including the Airwrap, moved its manufacturing operations from the United Kingdom to Malaysia in 2002.

The company relocated its headquarters to Singapore in 2019.

Featured image credits: Daniel Foster via Flickr

