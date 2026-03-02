AmpQuartz Disrupts Sports Industry with Launch of AQ Smash Subsidiary and Malaysia’s Luxurious Badminton Hub in Mount Austin

AmpQuartz, a leader in custom cabinets and storage system design and planning, today announces a bold expansion into the sports lifestyle sector with the launch of AQ Smash, a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to community sports development. This launch introduces the AmpQuartz Badminton Club and unveils the flagship showroom for P.R IND, a trending brand targeted at young and modern players, located in Mount Austin.

Situated beside the Austin Sports Hub, the new facility is designed to be a luxurious and premium badminton shop in Malaysia. The showroom features custom-made cabinets and storage systems crafted by AmpQuartz, serving as a live showcase of the company’s core cabinetry products within a high-traffic sports environment.

Key Highlights of the Launch:

AQ Smash: A dedicated arm of AmpQuartz focused on managing sports initiatives, ensuring professional oversight of community engagement and athlete development.

AmpQuartz Badminton Club : A growing community based in Johor comprising both social players and hardcore athletes, using the new hub as their official home base.

P.R IND Flagship Showroom: Introducing a trending brand favored by modern players, housed in a premium retail space that redefines the badminton shopping experience.

Live Product Showcase: The showroom features custom-made cabinets and joinery by AmpQuartz, demonstrating the durability and aesthetics of their storage solutions in a real-world setting.

Community & Charity Mission: Continuing its commitment to "Build Happy Families," AmpQuartz will donate a portion of sales to charity and sponsor young Johor state players via the Johor Badminton Association (JHBA).

“We wanted to create a space where our passion for quality homes meets our passion for healthy living,” says Shaun Ling, Founder of AmpQuartz. “By launching AQ Smash and this premium hub in Mount Austin, we are reducing renovation headaches while adding value to our customers’ lives. Whether it’s custom built kitchen cabinets or picking up a racket at our P.R IND showroom, our goal is the same: to build happy families. Seeing our custom cabinets in a sports hub proves that our materials belong in every aspect of a beautiful life.”

A New Standard for Sports Retail The P.R IND showroom sets a new benchmark for badminton retail in Malaysia. Unlike traditional sports shops, the space offers a luxury experience, mirroring the high-end service AmpQuartz provides in home renovation. It serves as the central hub for the AmpQuartz Badminton Club, hosting tournaments, training sessions, and community gatherings.

Supporting the Next Generation True to its mission, AmpQuartz is using this platform to give back. Through AQ Smash, the company will channel support to the JHBA, focusing on youth development for young Johor state players. This ensures that the success of the business directly benefits the local community and nurtures future talent.

Availability The P.R IND Showroom and AQ Smash Hub are now open at Mount Austin, Johor (beside Austin Sports Hub). Members of the public are invited to visit the showroom to experience the luxury retail space, view the custom AmpQuartz cabinetry, and learn about joining the Badminton Club.

