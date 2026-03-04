Bronx Personal Injury Law Firm Stillman & Stillman Now Serving Morris Park Residents with Full-Service Legal Representation

Stillman & Stillman, P.C., one of the Bronx’s most trusted and established personal injury law firms, today announced that the firm is actively serving residents of the Morris Park neighborhood of the Bronx. With nearly four decades of experience fighting for accident victims throughout New York, the firm is committed to ensuring that Morris Park community members have direct access to skilled, compassionate legal representation — at no upfront cost.

Founded in , Stillman & Stillman, P.C. has built a powerful legacy of recovering millions of dollars on behalf of injured New Yorkers. The firm’s expansion of outreach to Morris Park underscores its ongoing mission to make top-tier legal advocacy accessible to every Bronx neighborhood.

“Morris Park is a vibrant, hardworking community, and its residents deserve the same aggressive legal representation we’ve provided to Bronx families for nearly 40 years,” said Jeffrey Stillman, Esq., Principal Attorney at Stillman & Stillman, P.C. “Whether someone has been hurt in a car accident, injured on a construction site, or suffered due to a negligent property owner, our team is ready to fight for the compensation they deserve.”

Comprehensive Personal Injury Legal Services Now Available to Morris Park Residents

Stillman & Stillman, P.C. offers Morris Park residents a wide range of personal injury and civil rights legal services. The firm’s practice areas include:

Motor Vehicle Accidents — The firm represents victims of all types of motor vehicle accidents, including car accidents, pedestrian accidents, truck accidents, and motorcycle accidents. New York’s no-fault insurance laws are complex, and the attorneys at Stillman & Stillman guide clients through every step of the claims process to maximize recovery.

Slip, Trip & Fall / Premises Liability — Property owners in New York have a legal duty to maintain safe conditions. When they fail, serious injuries can occur. The firm represents clients injured in slip, trip, and fall incidents on sidewalks, in stores, in parking lots, and on private and public property throughout the Bronx and greater New York.

Construction Accidents — New York’s Labor Law provides powerful protections for construction workers injured on the job. Stillman & Stillman has secured multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements in scaffold accidents, electrocution accidents, and other construction site injuries, including cases involving traumatic brain injuries (TBI).

Nursing Home Neglect — Vulnerable seniors deserve dignity and proper care. Stillman & Stillman advocates for the rights of nursing home residents who have suffered harm due to neglect or abuse.

Product Liability — Defective and dangerous products can cause serious injuries. The firm represents consumers harmed by faulty products and holds manufacturers accountable.

Dog Attacks — Dog bite injuries can be traumatic and disfiguring. The firm helps victims pursue compensation from negligent pet owners.

Wrongful Death — When a loved one’s death is caused by another party’s negligence, surviving family members may be entitled to significant compensation. Stillman & Stillman handles wrongful death cases with sensitivity and determination.

Civil Rights Cases: Police Brutality & Sexual Harassment — The firm also represents victims of civil rights violations, including individuals who have suffered police brutality or workplace sexual harassment.

A Track Record Morris Park Residents Can Trust

Stillman & Stillman, P.C. has achieved an impressive record of results, including a $7,000,000 verdict in an automobile accident case involving spinal fusion surgery, a $5,880,000 settlement for a construction worker who fell from a scaffold, and a $5,500,000 recovery in a multi-truck motor vehicle accident. The firm has a decades long track record of has helping clients recover compensation. In addition Stillman & Stillman, P.C. has earned recognition from Super Lawyers, Lawyers of Distinction, Martindale-Hubbell and the Bronx County Bar Association, among others.

The firm’s legal team — including Jeffrey Stillman, Esq., Robert Birnbaum, Esq., Howard Trepp, Esq., and Adam Raclaw, Esq. — collectively brings decades of courtroom and negotiation experience to every case. The attorneys exclusively represent plaintiffs and have never — and will never — represent insurance companies or defendants.

﻿﻿

Free Consultations for Morris Park Injury Victims

Stillman & Stillman, P.C. offers free consultations to Morris Park residents and accident victims throughout the Bronx. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay no legal fees unless the firm successfully recovers compensation on their behalf. The legal team is available 24/7 and can meet clients at their home, in the office, at the hospital, or by phone. Spanish-speaking services are also available — Se Habla Español.

Morris Park residents who have been injured in an accident or believe they have a legal claim are encouraged to contact Stillman & Stillman, P.C. as soon as possible, as strict time limits apply to personal injury claims in New York.