Axel Springer Agrees £575m Deal To Acquire Telegraph Media Group

European media company Axel Springer has agreed to purchase Telegraph Media Group for £575 million, securing ownership of one of the United Kingdom’s largest newspaper publishers after several years of failed takeover attempts.

The acquisition exceeds a £500 million bid made last year by Daily Mail and General Trust, which was later subject to a government investigation over competition and public interest concerns.

Telegraph Titles Included In The Acquisition

Telegraph Media Group publishes several prominent titles, including the The Daily Telegraph and the The Sunday Telegraph.

The company also operates the Telegraph Magazine as well as the group’s website and mobile application.

Axel Springer chief executive Mathias Döpfner said the company plans to preserve the editorial identity of the publication.

“More than 20 years ago, we tried to acquire the Telegraph and did not succeed. Now our dream comes true,” Döpfner said.

“To be the owner of this institution of quality British journalism is a privilege and a duty.”

The company said it plans to invest further in the publisher to support growth and expansion.

Expansion Plans Include U.S. Market

In a statement, Axel Springer said it intends to expand the Telegraph’s reach into the United States as part of its development strategy.

The company described the acquisition as an opportunity to strengthen the media group’s international presence.

Axel Springer is one of Europe’s largest media companies and owns several publications and media outlets, including Bild, Die Welt, Politico, and Business Insider.

The purchase of Telegraph Media Group will become the company’s largest acquisition since it bought Politico for about $1 billion in 2021.

Ownership Uncertainty Since Barclay Debt Default

Telegraph Media Group has lacked stable ownership since 2023 following financial issues involving its previous owners, the Barclay brothers.

Lloyds Banking Group took control of the newspapers after the Barclay family fell into arrears on debts secured against the media business.

Several acquisition attempts have since failed.

RedBird Capital attempted to buy the group twice. The firm repaid a £600 million loan to Lloyds, effectively gaining control of Telegraph Media Group, but its bid to become the long-term owner was rejected by the Conservative government.

The government objected because the transaction relied heavily on funding from International Media Investments, which is owned by the Abu Dhabi royal family.

Regulatory Scrutiny Delayed Earlier Bids

RedBird initially announced a deal to acquire the newspapers in May of last year but withdrew from the £500 million agreement in November after learning that the Labour government planned to review the transaction.

Soon after that deal collapsed, Daily Mail and General Trust proposed its own £500 million offer for the Telegraph.

Last month, U.K. Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy opened an investigation into the Daily Mail’s bid due to concerns about the “plurality of views” within the British media landscape.

Following the announcement of Axel Springer’s successful bid, the Daily Mail’s parent company said it wished the buyer success.

The company said it had believed the Telegraph would have performed well under its ownership but criticized the U.K.’s regulatory framework for making mergers involving domestic newspaper groups more difficult.

Featured image credits: Flickr

