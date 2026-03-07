Nintendo Sues U.S. Government Over Tariffs Imposed Under Trump Orders

Nintendo has filed a lawsuit against the United States government seeking refunds for tariffs it paid under trade policies introduced by Donald Trump.

The case was filed Friday in the U.S. Court of International Trade and challenges duties imposed through presidential orders using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

Lawsuit Follows Supreme Court Decision

The filing comes after the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that tariffs imposed under the IEEPA were unlawful, concluding that the president had exceeded his authority.

Nintendo is asking for refunds for any tariffs it paid under those orders.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company confirmed the filing but declined to provide further details.

“We can confirm that we have filed a request. We have nothing else to share on the topic,” the company said.

Billions In Tariffs Under Dispute

According to Nintendo’s complaint, the tariffs have generated more than $200 billion in import duties overall.

The company joins more than a thousand businesses that have already launched legal challenges seeking reimbursement for tariffs paid under the same policy.

A federal judge recently cleared the way for companies to receive refunds after the Supreme Court ruling invalidated the tariffs.

Tariff Fight Continues

Following the court decision, President Trump criticized the ruling and announced new tariffs, raising rates from 10% to 15%.

That move has sparked additional legal challenges.

A coalition of 24 U.S. states has also filed lawsuits arguing that the president once again exceeded his authority by imposing the higher tariffs.

The disputes add to growing legal uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policy and could lead to large refunds if courts rule against the government.

Featured image credits: Deviantart

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.