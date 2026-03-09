Guizhou Emerges as China’s New Long-Stay Destination as “Becoming Chinese” Travel Trend Gains Global Momentum

As the global “Becoming Chinese” travel trend continues to gain traction among international travellers seeking immersive, everyday experiences in China, Guizhou Province is emerging as one of Asia’s most promising new long-stay destinations. With mild summer temperatures, affordable living, rich cultural diversity and an unhurried pace of life, the mountainous province in southwest China is attracting growing attention from travellers looking beyond traditional digital nomad and long-stay hubs.

For years, Asia’s long-stay travel scene has been dominated by destinations such as Chiang Mai, Bali and Da Nang, where remote workers and extended-stay travellers have been drawn by low costs and relaxed lifestyles. However, rising rents, overcrowding and increasingly tourism-driven neighbourhoods are prompting many travellers to explore less commercialised alternatives.

Guizhou, long overlooked on international travel lists, is quietly building a reputation as one of those alternatives. Its appeal lies in a rare combination of cool climate, budget-friendly daily expenses, authentic local living, strong transport connectivity and deep cultural richness.

A naturally cool summer retreat

Most of Guizhou sits at around 1,000 metres above sea level, earning it the local nickname of a “natural air-conditioned region”. While southern Chinese cities often hit over 35°C in summer, Guiyang, the provincial capital, hovers at a comfortable 22-26°C. Even in midsummer, outdoor dinners and morning hill walks remain pleasant, a huge draw for travellers from Asia’s hotter regions.

Budget-friendly daily living

Compared with global long-stay hubs, Guizhou’s living costs are remarkably reasonable. In Guiyang, Kaili and Xingyi, a one-bedroom apartment rents for roughly $100-300 a month, varying by location. Neighbourhood eateries serve noodles or rice dishes for $2-5, local cafés offer espresso for $3-4, and residential fresh produce markets sell farm-grown mushrooms, mountain greens and tofu for just a few dollars—an unbeatable perk for price-conscious travellers.

Authentic daily life, not tourist-centric chaos

Unlike overdeveloped tourism hotspots, Guizhou’s cities still centre on local residents’ lives, with a rhythm untouched by mass tourism. In Guiyang, cafés open early and stay busy, neighbourhood markets start before sunrise, and evenings bring families together for hot pots and sour soups at small eateries. For long-stay travellers, this means feeling part of daily life, not just a temporary visitor.

A dense, vibrant cultural landscape

Guizhou’s rich cultural diversity is another key draw, home to over a dozen ethnic minority groups including the Miao, Buyi and Dong. Rural villages preserve unique architecture—wooden houses, drum towers and rain-protective covered bridges—while festivals, embroidery traditions and local music remain an integral part of community life. For culture-focused travellers, it offers far deeper layers than a short sightseeing trip can uncover.

Surprisingly convenient transportation

Despite its mountainous terrain, Guizhou boasts excellent connectivity. High-speed rail links Guiyang to major Chinese cities: 2 hours to Chongqing, 3 to Chengdu and 4 to Guangzhou. Modern provincial highways and dramatic mountain bridges connect once-isolated areas, creating an unlikely blend of mountain seclusion and big-city access.

Practical perks for long stays

Practical infrastructure makes Guizhou viable for extended stays. Healthcare has improved drastically, with Guiyang housing large modern hospitals and international clinics. Digital connectivity is strong too—China’s fast 5G covers the region, and smartphone apps handle all daily needs, from taxis and food delivery to shopping, seamlessly integrating into travellers’ lives.

Built for unhurried slow living

The most striking aspect of Guizhou for long-stay travellers is its unrushed pace. Afternoons are savoured in tea houses or cafés, and cool evenings are spent outdoors. Local cuisine, featuring sour soups, fermented vegetables, rice noodles and fresh mountain ingredients, pairs with clean air and nearby hiking trails to create the calm, slow lifestyle many travellers crave— a stark contrast to the bustle of big cities.

A new star on Asia’s long-stay map

Premier long-stay destinations are not made overnight: Chiang Mai and Bali were quiet for years before becoming global hubs, and Guizhou is steadily growing along this very path, emerging as the most promising next Chiang Mai or Bali. For travellers seeking cooler summers, lower costs and an authentic local life—it is steadily making its mark on Asia’s long-stay map.

Guizhou may still be unfamiliar to many international travellers. But for those chasing the global “Becoming Chinese” trend and searching for Asia’s next long-stay destination, it might be worth looking a little further inland—this land offers the perfect chance to dive into authentic Chinese life and embrace the local culture from the inside out.