M&A Advisory Platform Releases Government, Defense & Public Sector Services M&A Report Highlighting Strong Federal-Driven Deal Flow

MergersAndAcquisitions.net has released its latest sector research report, Government, Defense & Public Sector Services Mergers and Acquisitions, delivering a comprehensive analysis of transaction volume, buyer appetite, valuation trends, and capital market conditions across one of the most resilient segments of the services economy.

The report examines M&A activity among government contractors, defense service providers, engineering firms, IT and cybersecurity contractors, logistics providers, and professional services firms serving federal, state, and municipal agencies. It highlights how long-term public sector budgets, multi-year contract vehicles, and national security priorities continue to drive sustained acquisition interest.

“Government and defense services remain a structurally durable M&A market,” said Ryan Schwab, Managing Director at MergersAndAcquisitions.net. “Contract visibility, recurring revenue tied to appropriations, and mission-critical service offerings make this sector particularly attractive to both financial and strategic buyers.”

Key Findings from the Report

The research identifies several structural forces supporting continued consolidation and investment activity:

Stable demand backed by public funding across defense, infrastructure, and civil agency programs

across defense, infrastructure, and civil agency programs Long-duration contracts providing predictable revenue and cash flow visibility

providing predictable revenue and cash flow visibility High barriers to entry , including compliance requirements and security clearances

, including compliance requirements and security clearances Private equity platform expansion through disciplined add-on acquisition strategies

through disciplined add-on acquisition strategies Strategic buyer demand for specialized technical capabilities and contract vehicles

The report also distinguishes buyer behavior across:

Strategic acquirers expanding technical capabilities and contract access

Private equity firms building scaled federal services platforms

Independent sponsors pursuing niche, cash-flow-stable contractors

Valuation Environment

According to the study, government and defense services firms with strong past performance ratings, contract backlog, and diversified agency exposure continue to command premium valuations relative to broader business services sectors.

“Buyers are prioritizing contract quality and capability depth,” Schwab added. “Companies with prime contractor status, IDIQ access, and specialized cybersecurity, engineering, or mission-support capabilities are seeing competitive processes and strong multiples.”

The report further analyzes:

EBITDA multiple ranges across lower-middle and middle-market transactions

The valuation premium associated with cleared personnel and contract vehicles

Margin considerations tied to labor structure and contract mix

The influence of recompete risk and backlog visibility on pricing

Capital Markets & Buyer Appetite

Private equity firms remain highly active in the sector, pursuing buy-and-build strategies that aggregate specialized contractors into scaled federal platforms. Strategic acquirers are focused on filling capability gaps, expanding agency relationships, and strengthening positions in priority funding areas.

The research also addresses how lenders evaluate government contractors, including revenue concentration thresholds, contract durability, working capital dynamics, and compliance risk.

About the Report

The Government, Defense & Public Sector Services Mergers and Acquisitions report is part of MergersAndAcquisitions.net’s ongoing industry research series covering transaction activity across key sectors including energy, manufacturing, healthcare, professional services, and consumer markets.

About MergersAndAcquisitions.net

MergersAndAcquisitions.net is a middle-market M&A advisory platform providing sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, capital formation, and industry research. The firm works with founders, private equity groups, independent sponsors, and strategic acquirers across a wide range of industries, combining transaction execution with sector-specific market intelligence.