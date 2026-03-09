Nigerian Aviation Expert Dr. Eedris Honoured at 2026 Forty Under 40 Africa Awards

Dr. Onifade Eedris Adekunle, a Nigerian educationist and aviation expert, has been honoured at the 2026 Forty Under 40 Africa Awards for his exemplary contributions to the aviation and education sectors. Dr. Onifade, who serves as the Director of Studies at the Universal School of Aviation, was among the distinguished leaders celebrated for driving innovation and sustainability within their industries.

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards, organised by Xodus Communications Limited with support from Ghana’s Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, and the Ministry of Youth Development and Empowerment, recognises young African leaders under the age of 40 who have demonstrated leadership, innovation, and a commitment to sustainable growth across the continent. This prestigious event took place at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra, Ghana, where over 150 entrants competed for the coveted awards, and 45 winners from diverse sectors, including aviation, agribusiness, law, and media, were chosen by the adjudication committee.

Dr. Onifade’s Contribution to Aviation Education

Dr. Onifade’s award in the Aviation category acknowledges his tireless dedication to the development of aviation education in Nigeria. As the Director of Studies at the Universal School of Aviation, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of aviation professionals. Under his leadership, the institution has gained recognition for its quality educational programs and its commitment to advancing aviation knowledge in Africa.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Onifade expressed his gratitude to the organisers of the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards for the recognition. He described the award as a confirmation of his years of hard work and unwavering commitment to education and the aviation sector. He further highlighted that this recognition would inspire him to continue contributing to human capital development and youth empowerment, both in Nigeria and across Africa.

Dr. Onifade also seized the opportunity to encourage international investors to explore the vast opportunities within Nigeria’s aviation sector. He emphasised that the Universal School of Aviation, with its cutting-edge programs and training, was ideally positioned to collaborate with global investors looking to make a meaningful impact in the aviation industry.

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards: A Platform for Excellence

The Forty Under 40 Africa Awards was founded by Richard Abbey Jnr with the goal of recognising and celebrating Africa’s outstanding young leaders who are positively impacting their communities and industries. Since its inception, the initiative has recognised over 2,000 high-achieving young leaders and provided a platform for collaboration and networking among policymakers, entrepreneurs, and creatives across the continent.

At the 2026 ceremony, other notable winners included Mubarik Ibrahim of Saha Reinsurance, Jeremiah Musa of the Bit Gazette, and Chichi Yakubu, Founder and CEO of Nyonyo Essentials Ltd, who won in the Food, Beverage, and Catering category. These awardees were recognised for their impactful work in their respective industries, ranging from agriculture and finance to technology and media.

Universal School of Aviation: A Leader in Aviation Education

The Universal School of Aviation has long been a leader in aviation education, with a reputation for producing highly trained professionals who go on to make significant contributions to the industry. As a comprehensive aviation training institution, the school offers programs that cover a wide range of aviation fields, from Travel Management, to safety/Security, Flight Attendant, Flight Dispatcher/Ground Piloting and aircraft maintenance to Helicopter Landing Officer (HLO) and Marshalling. The school’s commitment to providing world-class education has solidified its place as one of the leading institutions in Nigeria and beyond.

Dr. Onifade Eedris’s recognition at the Forty Under 40 Africa Awards highlights the growing influence of the Universal School of Aviation as a hub for aviation education in Africa. Through his leadership, the institution has positioned itself as a key player in advancing the aviation industry not just in Nigeria, but across the entire continent.

A Call for Investment in Nigeria’s Aviation Sector

As Dr. Onifade received his award, he made a passionate appeal to potential investors around the world to consider Nigeria’s aviation sector. He pointed to the country’s growing demand for skilled professionals, its expanding aviation infrastructure, and the opportunities for long-term growth in the sector. By supporting educational initiatives like the Universal School of Aviation, investors can help cultivate the next generation of leaders in aviation while contributing to the development of the industry at large.

Dr. Onifade’s recognition is a reminder of the critical role that education plays in driving innovation and progress within industries. As the aviation sector in Africa continues to grow, the leadership provided by institutions like the Universal School of Aviation will be crucial to ensuring that the industry has the skilled workforce needed to meet the challenges of the future.

About Universal School of Aviation

The Universal School of Aviation is a leading aviation training institution based in Nigeria, dedicated to providing high-quality education and training in various aviation disciplines. Founded to meet the growing demand for skilled professionals in the aviation sector, the school offers programs that equip students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the global aviation industry. The institution is committed to advancing aviation education through innovative teaching methods, state-of-the-art facilities, and partnerships with international aviation organisations.

