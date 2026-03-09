DMR News

Bauwise Launches Construction Tender Management Capability

Mar 9, 2026

Bauwise announced the launch of Construction Tender Management, a new capability designed to address a common challenge in construction cost management: the gap between procurement and commercial control.

In many construction projects, tendering is still managed across emails, spreadsheets, and standalone tools, separate from the systems used to manage budgets, forecasts, and commitments. This fragmentation creates blind spots between estimated costs, submitted bids, and awarded contracts — increasing cost exposure and reducing financial transparency.

Developed in cooperation with Mapri Ehitus, Kaamos, NOBE, and Tesron Ehitus, Construction Tender Management integrates procurement with project budgets and financial controls, ensuring tender decisions remain commercially accountable from estimate through award. The capability was designed around established procurement practices in collaboration with active project teams. It provides consolidated visibility into commercial exposure through centralised tender data shared across internal teams and invited bidders.

Construction Tender Management enables project teams to convert budget line items into structured procurement plan and detailed tender packages. Users can define pricing structures, invite pre-selected contractors and suppliers through the Bauwise database, and distribute Invitations to Tender within the platform. Bidders receive secure access to tender documentation and can submit quotations through an online form or structured file upload without requiring a platform login. All bids are compiled into a comparison table and linked to the originating budget lines, creating a traceable record from estimate through contract award.

The system supports procurement planning allowing to align tender packages with project schedules. Teams can track bidder activity, manage submission rounds, and maintain an audit trail of procurement actions. Approved bids can be converted into purchase orders or contracts and linked to project budgets and cost codes.

“Procurement is where a significant share of project cost is committed and locked in, yet it is often handled outside core cost management systems,” said Mikk Ilumaa, Founder and CEO of Bauwise. “Our goal was to make procurement part of commercial control, improving cost forecasting across projects and strengthening overall delivery predictability.”

Construction Tender Management is available from March 4, 2026 to customers with eligible subscription plans. Additional information is available at https://www.bauwise.com/construction-tender-management/.

About Bauwise

Founded in 2017, Bauwise is a construction cost management platform built for subcontract-driven construction projects across Europe and the UK. It provides real-time commercial control throughout the construction project lifecycle — from budgeting and cash flow forecasting to subcontract procurement, variation, and commitment management. Bauwise helps manage high contract volumes, frequent variations, and the financial and margin risk associated with multiple subcontract packages.

