Consumer Justice Law Firm Announces Marquee Hire

Consumer Justice Law Firm is thrilled to announce that Duran Keller has joined as a Partner. Based out of North Carolina, Keller is a nationally recognized trial attorney focused on high-impact consumer and civil rights litigation. Keller’s storied legal career includes significant jury verdicts, precedent-setting appellate work, and powerful thought leadership—experience expected to bring meaningful impact to the firm’s culture and clients.

After earning his undergraduate degree from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management and his law degree from Southern University Law Center, he founded Keller Law and built a nationwide practice centered on complex cases, including those involving systemic misconduct, emerging legal issues, and harms often overlooked by traditional litigation models. Early in his career, Keller represented abused and neglected children, regularly trying procedurally and emotionally challenging cases. This experience shaped Keller’s client-centered approach to trial work and his commitment to improving access to justice for everyone.

Keller is widely known for taking cases other lawyers decline, for embracing precision trial readiness, and for optimizing outcomes at trial and in settlement. Keller has successfully tried and won jury trials in multiple jurisdictions, including jury verdicts such as $2.5 million in an individual employment-related malicious prosecution case, $1.95 million in a Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) case, and multiple six- and seven-figure results in consumer and civil rights matters. Many of these cases have helped shape standing, damages, and discovery standards nationwide.

Keller is an elected Board Member of the National Association of Consumer Advocates and has been recognized by the National Consumer Law Center as a “Rising Star” for his contributions to consumer litigation and advocacy. He is also a frequent speaker and faculty member at national conferences, teaching trial advocacy and litigation strategy.

“Consumer Justice Law Firm’s focus on addressing systemic problems while investing in real people aligns with the way I live my life and have practiced throughout my career,” Keller explains. “The most meaningful cases are often the ones that appear small at first, but when tried, they change how entire industries operate. I’m excited to work with a legal team dedicated to fostering sincere, groundbreaking consumer advocacy.”

For more information about Consumer Justice Law Firm, use the contact details below: