Neura Robotics And Qualcomm Partner To Develop Processors And Platforms For Physical AI Robots

Neura Robotics and Qualcomm have announced a partnership to develop technology for the next generation of robots powered by physical artificial intelligence. The collaboration focuses on integrating Qualcomm processors with Neura’s robotics platforms in order to support humanoid and general-purpose robots designed for industrial and domestic environments.

The companies said the cooperation will focus on developing what they described as the “brain and nervous system” for robotic systems, combining semiconductor technology, robotics software, and simulation tools.

Processors And Robotics Platforms

Under the partnership, Neura Robotics will use processors from Qualcomm’s Dragonwing Robotics IQ10 series as reference designs for its robots.

The Dragonwing Robotics IQ10 chips were introduced earlier this year during the Consumer Electronics Show. Qualcomm designed the processors to support autonomous mobile robots and humanoid robots that require advanced edge computing and connectivity.

Neura Robotics said the processors will be incorporated into its robotic systems as part of the development process.

The company also plans to use its robotics simulation and training platform, Neuraverse, to test and refine robots powered by the Qualcomm processors. Neuraverse was released in June 2025 and is intended to help developers train and evaluate robotic systems before deploying them in real environments.

Focus On Physical AI Development

The partnership reflects growing activity in the emerging field known as physical AI, which focuses on applying artificial intelligence to robots and other physical systems that operate in the real world.

David Reger said the collaboration is intended to support broader deployment of cognitive robots across multiple industries.

“This collaboration marks a major step toward making physical AI real: open, scalable, and trusted,” Reger said in a press release.

He added that combining Neura’s robotics platform and Neuraverse ecosystem with Qualcomm’s edge AI and connectivity technology could accelerate development of robots designed to operate safely alongside humans in everyday environments and industrial settings.

Industry Partnerships Becoming More Common

The agreement follows similar collaborations between robotics companies and technology providers working on AI infrastructure.

In January, Boston Dynamics announced a partnership with Google DeepMind. That partnership focuses on using AI models to accelerate development of Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot, Atlas.

Although the technologies differ, both partnerships illustrate a pattern emerging in robotics development. Robotics companies are increasingly working directly with semiconductor and AI firms instead of simply purchasing hardware or software products.

The collaboration between Neura Robotics and Qualcomm allows Neura to design robots optimized for the processors that power them, while Qualcomm gains insight into how robotics developers use its chips in practical systems.

Growing Interest In Physical AI

Technology companies are paying closer attention to physical AI as the next area of expansion for artificial intelligence systems.

Chipmakers and AI developers are seeking partnerships with robotics companies to test how their technology performs in real-world applications.

Companies such as Nvidia have also identified robotics and physical AI systems as a potential growth market for AI infrastructure and computing platforms.

Featured image credits: dambrans.lv via flickr

