Stump Busters Expands Stump Grinding Services to Waikato and Thames Areas

Auckland, New Zealand, March 10, 2026 – Stump Busters, known as the number one tree stump grinding business in Auckland, has expanded its service area to include the greater Waikato and Thames regions. Since its founding in 2002, the company has provided stump grinding and stump removal services to homeowners, lifestyle block owners, and property managers throughout Auckland. This expansion marks a significant milestone in their ongoing commitment to serving New Zealand communities.

Stump Busters began operations in 2002, focusing on helping Kiwis maintain their properties by removing unsightly or hazardous tree stumps. Over the past 24+ years, the company has built a strong reputation for reliability and expertise in stump grinding and removal. In addition to their service offerings, Stump Busters also sells stump grinding equipment, supporting stump grinding businesses across New Zealand.

With the extension of services to Waikato and Thames, residents and property owners in these areas will now have access to professional stump grinding solutions backed by over two decades of experience. The company utilises specialised equipment and techniques designed to efficiently and safely remove stumps, improving property aesthetics and usability.

The decision to expand was driven by increased demand. Dave Ruck, CEO of Stump Busters, continues to prioritise quality workmanship and customer satisfaction as it grows its service footprint.

Homeowners and land managers in the greater Auckland, Waikato and Thames areas who require stump grinding or removal services are encouraged to contact Stump Busters for consultations and service bookings. Further information about their services and equipment sales can be found by reaching out directly to the company.

StumpBusters provides stump grinding and stump removal across Auckland, Waikato, Hamilton, Thames, Pokeno, and Dairy Flat. We remove old, damaged, and unwanted tree stumps safely and cleanly, helping you clear space, improve the look of your section, and stop regrowth before it becomes a bigger problem. We also service other high-demand areas across greater Auckland and Waikato, including North Shore, West Auckland, South Auckland, East Auckland, Pukekohe, Papakura, Cambridge, Te Awamutu, Morrinsville, and Matamata.