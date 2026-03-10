Seattle Entrepreneur Aaron Corso Expands Cor Consulting Back to His Hometown With New Federal Way Office

SEATTLE, WA, February 11, 2026 — Cor Consulting, a direct sales and marketing firm founded by entrepreneur Aaron Corso, has announced the expansion of its operations back to the Seattle metropolitan area with the opening of a new office in Federal Way, Washington. The move marks a return to Corso’s hometown region after several years of building and scaling his business in Utah.

Returning to Where It Began

Originally from Port Orchard, Washington, Corso began his professional career in the Seattle-area sales market, gaining early experience in business-to-business sales and client development. After establishing that foundation, he relocated to Utah, where he formally launched and expanded Cor Consulting.

Over the course of several years, Corso grew the firm’s presence across multiple industries, including telecommunications, automotive services, nonprofit outreach, and B2B direct sales. His work in Utah included representing national brands such as AT&T while also supporting smaller organizations focused on community-based initiatives.

Building and Scaling Operations in Utah

While based in Utah, Corso expanded Cor Consulting to four operational offices and developed internal systems focused on team leadership, training, and scalable sales execution. His approach emphasized long-term client growth, people management, and adaptability across markets.

As part of the transition back to Washington, Corso has placed the Utah operations under the leadership of a newly appointed manager, allowing the firm to continue serving clients in that market while he focuses on expansion in the Pacific Northwest.

Expanding Into a Larger Market of Tech Sales

The new Federal Way office represents Cor Consulting’s entry into a larger and more competitive regional market. Corso has stated that the expansion is intended to bring increased competition and new opportunities to the Seattle-area sales and marketing landscape, drawing on the operational experience he developed while growing the business in Salt Lake City.

As a seasoned entrepreneur, Corso is also introducing technology-focused sales initiatives as part of the Seattle expansion. These efforts include increased emphasis on tech-enabled sales systems and modern marketing tools designed to improve efficiency, lead management, and customer engagement.

Corso has expressed particular interest in helping local businesses adapt to evolving sales technologies, positioning the Federal Way office as a hub for both direct sales execution and technology-driven growth strategies.

