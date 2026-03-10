Axiom Optics Announces Expanded Range of High-Quality Infrared Cameras by Top Manufacturers

🎙️ Listen to the Podcast Episode

Axiom Optics, a leading North American distributor of high-end optical instrumentation, is excited to announce its expanded range of high-quality infrared cameras by top manufacturers, featuring MWIR (mid-wave infrared), LWIR (long-wave infrared) and (short-wave infrared) SWIR Cameras.

Led by an experienced team who understand complex engineering problems and research challenges, Axiom Optics’ selection of high-quality infrared cameras are designed to assist researchers and engineers seeking solutions across a wide range of applications in diverse settings.

“We offer state-of-the-art optical instrumentation that meets or exceeds the latest industry standards,” said a spokesperson for Axiom Optics. “Our wide range of products includes infrared cameras, scientific cameras, spectrometers, laser sources, laser beam diagnostic solutions, wavefront metrology, hexapods and light microscopy equipment that can be used in a variety of lab and industrial environments.”

Since 2010, Axiom Optics has been approved by over 1000 companies and federal agencies as a US vendor, earning a strong reputation for excellent customer support and fast response times.

The company offers eight distinct categories of product:

Infrared Cameras and solutions, such as InGaAs Cameras

Scientific Cameras and solutions

Positioning and Motion Hexapods

Laser beam diagnostics

Laser sources

Spectrometers

Wavefront Metrology, (Wavefront Sensors) and Adaptive Optics

Light Microscopy

The range of infrared cameras available at Axiom Optics includes:

SWIR Cameras: Shortwave infrared (SWIR) imaging detects light in the 900-2500 nm wavelength range, which is invisible to the human eye. Unlike thermal imaging (MWIR/LWIR), which sees emitted heat, SWIR imaging captures reflected light. This fundamental difference means images taken with SWIR cameras have shadows, contrast, and spatial details much like a standard B&W photograph. The SWIR cameras at Axiom Optics offer:

High frame rates for capturing fast events

High resolution for maximum detail

High sensitivity with very low noise for low-light conditions

Compact and lightweight designs for drones and portable systems

MWIR Cameras: Axiom Optics provides an industry-leading selection of mid-wave infrared (MWIR) solutions, ranging from scientific-grade laboratory systems to rugged, field-ready cores. Utilizing advanced focal-plane technologies—including InSb, nBn, and SLS sensors—these cameras deliver exceptional thermal sensitivity and high spatial resolution. Designed for demanding applications such as gas imaging, high-speed thermography, and long-range surveillance, Axiom’s MWIR portfolio offers versatile integration options including GigE, USB, and Camera Link interfaces to meet the specific data requirements of researchers and engineers alike.

LWIR Cameras: Unlike visible-light or shortwave infrared (SWIR) systems, the LWIR Cameras available at Axiom Optics detect thermal radiation emitted by objects and living beings, making it invaluable for seeing in complete darkness, through smoke, or in adverse weather conditions such as fog and dust. This unique capability stems from the physics of thermal emission: all objects above absolute zero (-273°C) emit infrared energy proportional to their temperature, which LWIR sensors capture without requiring external illumination.

Axiom Optics is continually finding new partners to expand its product offerings and encourages those interested in learning more about its selection of products from top manufacturers to visit the website today.

About Axiom Optics

Axiom Optics has been a North American distributor of high-end optical instrumentation since 2010. Comprising a dedicated team of engineers from diverse backgrounds, the company provides technical expertise, sales, and support to customers, with the mission to support researchers and engineers seeking solutions to the most important challenges of the 21st century, including energy, space, telecommunications, climate, life sciences, and more.

