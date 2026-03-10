Legal Tech Startup PettyLawsuit Introduces AI Legal Services to Rebuild Small Claims Court, Expanding Access to Justice for Users

Small claims cases have declined nationwide over the past decade. According to a recent Reuters report, small-claims case filings have dropped by as much as 32%. Research suggests the drop isn’t due to disputes vanishing. It seems largely driven by an educational and access gap, as many people don’t understand how to file or they assume the process is too complex, expensive, or intimidating to pursue.

Legal tech startup PettyLawsuit aims to change that with a platform that provides AI-powered self-help legal docment preparation.

Hiring an attorney is often too expensive to be worth it in small claims court, as potential rewards may outweigh the lawyer’s fees. PettyLawsuit is a venture-capital-backed legal services platform that helps individuals and small businesses file small claims court cases for civil disputes without hiring a lawyer.

“Landlord kept your deposit? Unpaid invoices crushing your business?” PettyLawsuit founders asked. “For consumers and small businesses, small claims court levels the playing field. We make justice simple.”

PettyLawsuit is not a law firm and does not offer legal advice. The platform helps individuals and small businesses manage and execute the steps required to pursue a small claims dispute, including demand notices, communication with defendants, and court filing workflows.

The platform’s agents determine which legal documents are required to file a small claims case in every state and Washington, D.C. Instead of forcing users to research court procedures or hunt down the right forms, PettyLawsuit analyzes the dispute, identifies the correct court documents, and automatically prepares the filing workflow. Each state’s filing limits, deadlines, and procedural requirements are built directly into the system, allowing users to move forward without navigating complicated court websites or confusing paperwork.

“Justice shouldn’t require wealth or legal expertise,” PettyLawsuit founders said. “We’ll help you fight back.”

Users can get started with PettyLawsuit in just five minutes. For a flat $29 fee, anyone can begin a small claims case without a lawyer. The process starts with telling the story — uploading receipts, contracts, or messages and entering the defendant’s information.

From there, PettyLawsuit’s agents draft and send a professional legal demand letter via certified mail and electronic notice, creating a documented record of the dispute. The platform can also follow up directly with the defendant by phone and through additional notices to encourage a resolution. Many disputes are resolved at this stage without ever reaching a courtroom.

If the issue isn’t resolved after the demand letter, PettyLawsuit prepares the required court documents and allows users to move forward with filing directly through the platform. The system pre-fills the correct forms, organizes the evidence, and guides users through the next step of the small claims process.

For cases that proceed to court, PettyLawsuit helps users organize their evidence and understand what to expect during a hearing. If a judgment is awarded, the platform also provides guidance on the next step: collecting the money that’s owed.

Visit the official PettyLawsuit website to learn more about justice for everyday people with the next evolution in small claims court or to file a case.