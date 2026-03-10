DMR News

Tomorrow University: Designed for Entrepreneurs, Amplified by Global Partnership with Founder Institute

Mar 10, 2026

This collaboration gives Tomorrow University students seamless, optional access to Founder Institute’s world-class program as a flexible elective within their studies, empowering them to test bold ideas, build ventures, and create real impact while fully pursuing their degrees.

In a world racing against urgent societal and environmental challenges, Tomorrow University is built for entrepreneurs who don’t just study the future; they shape it. The new partnership supercharges this mission by connecting students directly to proven startup tools, expert guidance, and a global founder ecosystem.

Empowering the Entrepreneurial Journey

Students can now opt into Founder Institute’s globally recognized accelerator, mentorship, and network as an integrated elective. The flexible format ensures full focus on core studies while allowing aspiring founders to move at their own pace.

“We designed Tomorrow University for students who want true agency over their futures. This partnership with Founder Institute gives those with entrepreneurial drive the structure, support, and global reach to turn mission into measurable success, without compromising their learning journey.,” said Dr. Thomas Funke, Co-Founder & CEO of Tomorrow University.

A World-Class Global Network at Their Fingertips

Founder Institute has chapters in over 200 cities and alumni companies that have collectively raised billions in funding. Through this partnership, Tomorrow University students gain access to:

  • Structured startup curriculum and battle-tested founder tools
  • Hands-on Mentorship from experienced entrepreneurs and investors
  • Access to a vibrant global community of early-stage founders
  • Exposure to potential funding and partnership opportunities

Who Can Participate

Students interested in this add-on, are not considered based on their start-up ideas, but rather on their capacity and potential as an entrepreneur:

  • Entrepreneurial motivation or a desire to test ideas
  • Alignment with purpose-driven or impact-focused innovation
  • Commitment and curiosity to engage with mentorship and founder resources
  • Diversity of experiences and backgrounds

Participation is designed to complement Tomorrow University’s main curriculum and other optional learning experiences, making it flexible and accessible.

Building a Community of Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs

This partnership is about creating a supportive ecosystem where students who opt in can collaborate, learn from each other, and gain exposure to the entrepreneurial world. It strengthens Tomorrow University’s mission to educate students who actively shape the future, whether as innovators, leaders, or founders.

Key Highlights at a Glance

  • Partnership with the world’s largest pre-seed startup accelerator
  • Fully optional, flexible elective integrated into studies
  • Structured startup curriculum, mentorship, and global founder network access
  • Open to students at every stage of their entrepreneurial journey
  • Purpose-built for impact-oriented innovators
  • No upfront commitment needed at application

This partnership strengthens Tomorrow University’s ecosystem for proactive leaders and founders. Creating a powerful launchpad where mission-driven students collaborate, iterate, and solve tomorrow’s biggest challenges.

Ready to build the future? Tomorrow University students can explore the Founder Institute elective directly within their student portal.

About Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences is Europe’s leading fully remote, state-recognized university dedicated to preparing learners for impactful careers in a rapidly changing world. Founded to rethink higher education for the 21st century, Tomorrow University combines academic excellence with real-world application across sustainability, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and human development.

Through its challenge-based learning model, learners work on real societal and organizational challenges while developing future-critical skills such as self-leadership, systems thinking, ethical decision-making, and collaboration. Programs are co-created with leading academics and industry practitioners and designed for professionals who want to turn knowledge into meaningful impact.

With a global community of learners and faculty from more than 90 countries, Tomorrow University empowers individuals to build careers that contribute to positive change—for organizations, society, and the planet.

Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences is state-recognized in Germany and offers fully accredited Bachelor’s, Master’s, MBA, and Certificate programs.

