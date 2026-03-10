Brand-new boutique hotel, akyra Bangkok 11, to open, offering the perfect balance of tranquillity and urban energy

akyra Bangkok 11 is set to open in the heart of Sukhumvit Soi 11. A stylish boutique hotel, akyra Bangkok 11 delivers the perfect balance between the hustle and bustle of urban living and the peace and tranquillity of a secluded retreat.

Nestled in one of the Thai capital’s most vibrant and characterful districts, akyra Bangkok 11 is a pied-á-terre that offers the best of both worlds. Guests can enjoy easy access to Sukhumvit’s thriving dining, shopping and nightlife scene, while enjoying the calmness of a hidden base tucked away on a quiet canalside.

For travellers eager to explore the sights and take advantage of city-centre amenities and facilities, the hotel is ideally positioned a short walk from Nana BTS Station, with convenient connections to key areas and sights, including Siam and CentralWorld. Bumrungrad International Hospital is a 7-minute walk away. To enhance accessibility and make it as easy as possible to get around, the hotel will also run a complimentary shuttle service and offer canal boat access, with one stop to Nana.

A boutique sanctuary, akyra Bangkok 11 occupies an enviable spot, a hop, skip and a jump away from the sights and sounds of one of the city’s most exciting and dynamic areas. The hotel is designed to provide an oasis of calm, with a strong focus on wellness, rest and well-being.

Every room is engineered for restorative sleep and features circadian lighting, personalised temperature controls and breathable, non-toxic bedding. Guests can also benefit from precision blackout curtains to ensure total darkness for undisturbed sleep at any time of day.

A dedicated Sleep Butler service further enhances the experience at akyra Bangkok 11. The aim is to help guests unwind and enjoy deeper sleep using natural sleep aids, relaxation rituals and personalised touches.

The top-floor Club Rooms offer additional privileges and perks for guests, including priority arrival and departure, early check-in from 10 am and late check-out until 4 pm, daily breakfast, preferred access to the Sleep Butler service and a complimentary evening drink with snacks.

At the heart of the hotel, E/R/N, an all-day café, provides a welcoming social space for guests and locals. The café serves fresh, balanced, feel-good dishes throughout the day, including breakfast favourites, salads, grain bowls, wraps and light mains, alongside speciality coffee, smoothies and fresh juices.

With its canal-side setting, wellness-focused design, and central Sukhumvit location, akyra Bangkok 11 introduces a fresh perspective on boutique hospitality in Bangkok, offering travellers a calm, restorative stay in one of the city’s most energetic and enigmatic districts.

