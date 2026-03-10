Topwatch Unveils Exclusive Curated Range of Mens & Ladies Luxury Watches with Brands Including Omega, Rolex, Breitling & More

Topwatch has announced the launch of an expanded, curated range of men’s and ladies luxury watches, featuring internationally recognized brands including Omega , Rolex , Breitling, TAG Heuer , Montblanc and Cartier. The move marks a strategic expansion of the company’s portfolio as demand for authenticated pre-owned and collectible timepieces continues to grow.

The curated range includes sought-after models such as the Rolex Daytona, Rolex Submarine and other Rolex watch references, alongside timepieces from Omega, IWC, Panerai and Hublot. The company said the expanded range is designed to offer collectors and first-time buyers access to a broader spectrum of classic and contemporary models in one marketplace.

Founded in 2010, topwatch operates from multiple locations in South Africa, including Cape Town, Paarl, the Garden Route and Pretoria. The company reports having shipped more than 20,000 watches worldwide and maintains an in-house team responsible for authentication, servicing and quality control.

“Our goal with this curated expansion is to bring together a refined selection of men’s and ladies luxury watches that reflects both heritage and current market interest,” said a spokesperson for Topwatch. “By including brands such as TAG Heuer, Montblanc and Cartier watch models alongside established icons like the Rolex Daytona and Rolex Submarine, we are responding to what clients are actively seeking.”

According to the company, each timepiece is selectively sourced and undergoes a verification process conducted by experienced watchmakers. Watches are tested, regulated and pressure sealed before being offered with a 12-month warranty. In addition to sales, Topwatch provides related services including authentication, polishing, repairs and general servicing.

The portfolio also reflects continued interest in investment-grade watches and limited production references. “Collectors today are more informed and selective,” the spokesperson said. “This expanded range ensures that whether a client is searching for a specific Rolex watch, exploring a Cartier watch for formal wear, or considering a sports chronograph from TAG Heuer, they can access verified options through a single, established retailer.”

According to the company, industry analysts have noted sustained global demand for premium Swiss watch brands, particularly models with strong resale performance and brand recognition. Topwatch said its broadened offering aligns with these trends while reinforcing its focus on transparency, verification and long-term client relationships.

In addition to retail operations, the company facilitates trade-ins and acquisitions from private sellers, providing insured shipping and direct evaluations. The expanded collection is now available across its physical boutiques and online catalogue.

About Topwatch

Founded in 2010, Topwatch is a South Africa-based retailer specializing in authenticated luxury timepieces. The company operates boutiques in Cape Town, Paarl, the Garden Route and Pretoria, and serves a global client base through insured shipping and online sales.

Topwatch offers a curated selection of pre-owned and select contemporary watches from leading brands, supported by in-house authentication, servicing and a 12-month warranty. The company reports shipping more than 20,000 watches worldwide since inception.