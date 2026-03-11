AML Watcher’s TruRisk Brings Agentic AML to Level 2 Case Management, Automating Over 90% of Investigative Workflows in AML Screening

AML Watcher has upgraded TruRisk to automate over 90% of Level 2 case management, the stage of the AML screening process where compliance teams have historically spent the most time. Instead of manually reconfirming identities or pulling evidence across sanctions and PEP databases, analysts now receive a complete, decision-ready package the moment a hit clears L1.

Most AML compliance tools are built around alert generation. The harder and more costly problem sits one level deeper. At Level 2, analysts validate identities and cross-check global risk databases. In addition, create detailed narratives and establish a well-documented record that can stand up to regulatory review. This phase takes up most of the review time and, based on industry standards. Accounts for 60 to 80% of compliance budgets, the bulk of which is spent on review cycles that rarely end in escalation.

TruRisk was designed to take that burden off the analyst’s desk.

Why Fixing the Alert Is Only Half the Problem in AML Screening

Conventional AML screening relies on name-based matching, which produces large volumes of alerts that require individual review. Analysts spend 70 to 80 percent of their time clearing matches that turn out to be irrelevant. The issue isn’t that alerts are being created; rather, it’s that each alert requires the same tedious manual process before it can be resolved.

TruRisk handles this challenge with agentic AML, a method in which the system takes charge of the investigative processes instead of giving the analysts unprocessed data to interpret. Once a hit advances past L1 screening, TruRisk Advance runs the full Level 2 case management workflow automatically.

In each case, TruRisk:

Reaffirms identity using enriched, multi-attribute confirmation rather than name proximity alone.

Cross-references verified identities against 215+ sanctions regimes.

Screens against 2.6M+ PEP profiles across all risk tiers.

Maps regulatory enforcement databases for both current and past actions.

Links adverse media signals across 50,000+ global sources.

Generates a complete, data-backed judgment ready for compliance officer review.

Further, the output is not a starting point for additional research. It is a structured, auditable record that a compliance officer can review, approve, and file.

90%+ Automation of Level 2 Case Management in Live Production

In verified production environments, TruRisk has demonstrated over 90% automation across the core tasks of Level 2 case management: identity confirmation, risk cross-checking, and evidence consolidation. Final decision authority remains with compliance officers at every step, preserving the governance and accountability standards that regulators require.

TruRisk also maintains a 0.3 to 1% false positive rate across verified audit periods while sustaining true positive detection performance that review processes conducted manually struggle to maintain at scale.

“Automation in AML should not mean removing control. It should mean elevating judgment. We have seen compliance teams spend days documenting a match that took twenty minutes to confirm. TruRisk handles the repetitive investigative layers of Level 2 screening so that professionals can focus on the risk decisions that actually matter.”

— Khurram A., Founder, AML Watcher

What This Means for Compliance Teams Day-to-Day

A compliance team that closed 20 cases per day under manual workflows can now close 100 to 200 using TruRisk, without reducing documentation quality or oversight. The same agentic AML process that handles identity reaffirmation and sanctions screening also produces regulator-ready documentation from the first case, with consistent decision standards applied across every review.

Practical outcomes teams have seen include:

An increase of 5x to 10x in daily case review capacity without adding headcount

Notably reduced time, which is spent on narrative drafting and administrative documentation

Uniform decision-making standards that are clear and consistent are being applied across all teams and jurisdictions

Regulator-ready case files generated automatically from day one

Faster client onboarding without weakening the AML screening process

