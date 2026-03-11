KPM Restoration Opens Poughkeepsie Location, Bringing 24/7 Emergency Restoration Services to Dutchess County

KPM Restoration , a family owned property restoration company, announced the opening of its KPM Restoration Poughkeepsie location at 211 Cottage Street. The facility extends the company’s 24/7 emergency restoration services throughout Dutchess County, joining existing locations in the Capital Region, Newburgh, and Kingston as part of KPM’s strategic expansion across the Hudson Valley.

The Poughkeepsie office is positioned to provide rapid emergency response to the City and Town of Poughkeepsie, including Arlington, Spackenkill, Fishkill, Wappingers Falls, Hyde Park, Beacon, Rhinebeck, and surrounding Dutchess County communities. KPM specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage cleanup, and full reconstruction services, working directly with major insurance carriers, including Allstate, State Farm, and USAA, to manage claims from documentation through approval.

“Poughkeepsie has always held a special place for us,” said James Kennedy, co-owner of KPM Restoration, who grew up in nearby Millbrook and previously lived in Poughkeepsie. “We know these neighborhoods intimately and understand how quickly water damage or fire can disrupt someone’s life.”

Dan Murphy, co-owner and Wappingers Falls native, added, “Opening in Dutchess County feels like coming home. When your neighbors need help at 3 a.m., it matters that the people responding actually know the area.”

Unlike national franchise operations, KPM Restoration is independently owned, meaning Poughkeepsie residents reach local crews who answer to local ownership. The company targets response times of under 60 minutes for emergency calls throughout the greater Poughkeepsie area and maintains 24/7 dispatch year-round.

The location is staffed with IICRC-certified technicians trained in water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, and applied microbial remediation. As a New York State Licensed Mold Remediation Contractor, KPM maintains full compliance with Article 32 requirements and uses Xactimate software to document and advocate for full claim approval.

Poughkeepsie’s diverse housing stock, from Victorian-era homes in the Southside Historic District to mid-century ranches in Red Oaks Mill, presents unique restoration challenges that require local expertise. “An 1880s Queen Anne on Garfield Place can’t be restored the same way as a 1960s ranch,” Murphy noted. “Our teams understand the construction methods and materials that make each property unique.”

KPM Restoration’s headquarters remains in Mechanicville, NY. Since March 2025, the Poughkeepsie team has responded to burst pipe emergencies, storm flooding, fire damage, and mold remediation projects across Dutchess County. KPM Restoration is also a proud member of the Dutchess County Regional Chamber of Commerce .

For 24/7 emergency restoration services, contact KPM Restoration at (845) 780-3473 or visit www.kpmrestoration.com

