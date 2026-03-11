KPM Restoration Expands to Newburgh, Bringing 24/7 Emergency Restoration Services to Orange County

KPM Restoration , a family owned property restoration company, announced the opening of its KPM Restoration Newburgh location at 31 South Plank Road. The facility extends the company’s 24/7 emergency restoration services throughout Orange County, joining existing locations in the Capital Region, Poughkeepsie, and Kingston as part of KPM’s continued expansion across the Hudson Valley.

The Newburgh office provides rapid emergency response to the City and Town of Newburgh, including the East End Historic District, Montgomery-Grand-Liberty District, Balmville, and Gardnertown, as well as New Windsor, Cornwall, Walden, Montgomery, Middletown, Goshen, Washingtonville, and nearby Beacon in Dutchess County. With over 4,000 contributing properties in New York State’s second-largest historic district, Newburgh demands restoration expertise beyond standard residential work. KPM specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage cleanup, biohazard remediation, and full reconstruction services, working directly with major carriers including Allstate, State Farm, and USAA.

“Orange County has been underserved by restoration companies that truly understand historic construction,” said James Kennedy, co-owner of KPM Restoration. “When you’re working in the East End or along Montgomery Street, you’re dealing with shared masonry walls, original plaster systems, and architectural details that require a completely different approach than modern construction. We saw a need for a company that could respond fast and restore these properties correctly.”

Dan Murphy, co-owner, added, “When property damage happens, speed and expertise determine what can be saved. Our crews know Newburgh’s neighborhoods and are trained to handle everything from Category 3 water damage in Balmville to smoke remediation in a downtown mixed-use building.”

Unlike national franchise operations, KPM is independently owned, meaning Newburgh property owners reach local crews who answer to local ownership. The company targets response times of under 60 minutes for emergency calls throughout Orange County and maintains 24/7 dispatch year-round.

The South Plank Road facility is staffed with IICRC-certified technicians trained in water extraction, structural drying, fire and smoke restoration, and applied microbial remediation. As a New York State Licensed Mold Remediation Contractor, KPM maintains full Article 32 compliance and provides biohazard cleanup for sensitive situations requiring discretion. The company uses Xactimate software to document damages and advocate for full claim approval with all major carriers.

Since opening in November 2025, the Newburgh team has responded to storm flooding along the Hudson River waterfront, burst pipe emergencies in historic townhouses, commercial fire damage, and mold remediation projects throughout Orange County.

For 24/7 emergency restoration services, contact KPM Restoration at (845) 347-4022 or visit www.kpmrestoration.com

