KPM Restoration Opens Kingston Location, Expanding 24/7 Emergency Restoration Services to Ulster County

KPM Restoration , a family owned property restoration company, announced the opening of its KPM Restoration Kingston location at 304 Wall Street. The facility extends the company’s 24/7 emergency restoration services throughout Ulster County, joining existing locations in the Capital Region, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie as part of KPM’s strategic expansion across the Hudson Valley.

The Kingston office provides rapid emergency response to residential and commercial properties across the Stockade District, Rondout, and Uptown, as well as Woodstock, Saugerties, New Paltz, Rhinebeck, Highland, and surrounding Ulster County communities. KPM specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire and smoke damage cleanup, storm restoration, and full reconstruction services, working directly with major insurance carriers including Allstate, State Farm, and USAA to manage claims from documentation through approval.

“Kingston’s property landscape is unlike anywhere else in the Hudson Valley,” said James Kennedy, co-owner of KPM Restoration. “You have 300-year-old limestone buildings in the Stockade District, converted industrial spaces in Rondout, and thriving commercial corridors along Broadway. Each requires a completely different restoration approach. We built our teams to handle all of it.”

Dan Murphy, co-owner and Hudson Valley native, added, “When a restaurant on Wall Street floods at midnight or a boutique hotel in the Stockade suffers fire damage, the response has to be fast, and it has to be right. That’s exactly what we’re here to provide.”

Unlike national franchise operations, KPM is independently owned, meaning Kingston property owners reach local crews who answer to local ownership. The company targets response times of under 60 minutes for emergency calls throughout the greater Kingston area and maintains 24/7 dispatch year-round.

The Kingston location is staffed with IICRC-certified technicians trained in water damage restoration, fire and smoke restoration, and applied microbial remediation. As a New York State Licensed Mold Remediation Contractor, KPM maintains full Article 32 compliance and uses Xactimate software to document damages and advocate for full claim approval.

Kingston’s mix of historic and commercial properties demands specialized knowledge. “A 300-year-old limestone structure in the Stockade can’t be dried the same way as a modern retail space,” Murphy noted. “Our teams understand the materials and methods that make each property unique, especially when historic preservation is on the line.”

Since opening in November 2025, the Kingston team has responded to burst pipe emergencies, flooding, fire damage, and mold remediation projects across Ulster County. KPM Restoration is also a proud member of the Ulster County Regional Chamber of Commerce .

For 24/7 emergency restoration services, contact KPM Restoration at (845) 280-3547 or visit www.kpmrestoration.com

