TikTok Partners With Apple Music To Enable Full Song Playback Inside The App

TikTok has partnered with Apple Music to allow subscribers to play full songs directly from the social network. The new feature lets Apple Music users start complete tracks after discovering them in TikTok videos, expanding the platform’s music discovery tools.

The feature allows users who encounter a song on their “For You” feed or on a Sound Detail Page to tap a “Play Full Song” button. That action opens an Apple Music player where the full track can be streamed.

Integration Built On Apple Music Technology

The feature is powered by MusicKit, which enables streaming through Apple Music while users remain within the TikTok experience.

Although the playback option appears inside TikTok, the music streams are counted within Apple Music’s service, ensuring artists receive streaming royalties through the platform.

TikTok said the integration aims to make it easier for users to move from discovering a track to listening to the entire song.

The feature is currently limited to Apple Music subscribers. TikTok does not currently support full-length playback from other streaming services, including Spotify.

New Listening Party Feature Introduced

Alongside the playback integration, TikTok and Apple Music are introducing a new feature called Listening Party.

The feature allows fans to listen to music together in real time while interacting with each other and with participating artists during the session.

TikTok said the feature is designed to create a more interactive music listening experience on the platform.

Both the full-song playback function and the Listening Party feature are scheduled to roll out globally over the coming weeks.

TikTok’s Role In Music Discovery

TikTok has become an influential platform in shaping music trends and helping songs reach wide audiences.

The company previously attempted to enter the streaming market directly by launching its own music streaming service. That service was later shut down as TikTok shifted its focus toward discovery rather than direct streaming.

Several features already link the platform with music streaming services.

One tool, Add to Music App, allows users to save songs they discover on TikTok directly to a streaming service of their choice.

Another feature, Share to TikTok, enables users to post tracks from streaming platforms including Apple Music and Spotify to the short-form video app.

Tools For Artists And Music Promotion

TikTok has also developed tools aimed at helping artists analyze how their music performs on the platform.

Last year the company introduced TikTok for Artists, which provides artists, labels, and management teams with insights about their music and related content.

The platform offers data about how songs and posts perform on TikTok, helping artists understand audience engagement and plan promotional strategies.

Featured image credits: Venice Music

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.