The Connected Traveler Partners With VIVA Cruises for a World Pride River Journey

Travel experiences often become most meaningful when they bring people together through shared interests and destinations. In the summer of 2026, one such journey will take place as Smoky Mountain Bears partner with European river cruise line VIVA Cruises to host a group on the World Pride-themed sailing along some of Europe’s most scenic waterways.

Scheduled from July 29 through August 5, 2026, the voyage will bring together travelers for a weeklong river cruise designed to combine cultural exploration, social connection, and the celebratory spirit associated with Pride gatherings around the world.

The cruise will be hosted by travel gurus Sean Hornbeck and Scott King, founders of the travel advisory service The Connected Traveler. Their work focuses on creating travel experiences that emphasize community and shared discovery. On this World Pride celebration, they are offering an all inclusive experience with exclusive guaranteed lowest pricing and exclusive inventory.

Travel Experiences That Bring People Together

For many travelers, the appeal of group travel lies in the opportunity to connect with others while discovering new places. Hosted journeys often create a setting where participants can share experiences, build friendships, and explore destinations from a fresh perspective.

Hornbeck and King established The Connected Traveler with that philosophy in mind. Their approach centers on curated travel experiences designed to help people connect with both the destinations they visit and the travelers around them.

According to the hosts, the upcoming river cruise aims to provide a relaxed environment where guests can enjoy cultural exploration while also participating in the spirit of Pride celebrations.

River cruising offers a distinctive format for this type of travel. Unlike large ocean vessels, river ships typically carry a smaller number of passengers, creating a more intimate atmosphere onboard. This environment allows travelers to interact more easily with fellow guests and participate in shared experiences throughout the journey.

Exploring Europe From the River

River cruises are known for their ability to bring travelers directly into the heart of historic cities and towns. Ships navigate inland waterways that often pass through regions rich in cultural heritage, architecture, and local traditions.

During the World Pride-themed sailing, guests will have opportunities to explore destinations along the route while returning each evening to the comfort of the ship. The undeniable highlight of this voyage is the stay in Amsterdam, right at the heart of the World Pride celebrations. The Dutch capital transforms into a dazzling sea of color, music, and love. Experience the city’s vibrant energy during the world-famous Canal Parade, when boats, beats, and pride flags fill the waterways in one of the most spectacular LGBTQ+ events in the world.

On board, you can look forward to a welcoming and relaxed atmosphere where togetherness takes center stage. We’ve got you covered on land too – a 3-day public transport ticket in Amsterdam and all excursions during the cruise are included, so you can enjoy every destination stress-free and at no extra cost. Excursions, meals, and onboard gatherings provide additional opportunities for interaction among travelers and are all included in the fare.

For many participants, the balance between guided activities and personal exploration is one of the key appeals of river cruising. Travelers can join organized excursions or take time to explore destinations independently.

The Role of Hosted Travel

Hosted group travel has grown in popularity in recent years, particularly for travelers who enjoy shared experiences but also value thoughtful planning. In these journeys, hosts often help coordinate logistics, provide insights about destinations, and create opportunities for social interaction among participants.

Hornbeck and King will serve in this role during the voyage. As hosts, they will help facilitate group activities and provide guidance throughout the cruise.

Their involvement reflects a broader trend in travel toward experiences designed around shared interests and community engagement.

For many travelers, this structure offers a comfortable way to explore new places while also connecting with like-minded individuals.

The VIVA Cruises Experience

VIVA Cruises has built a reputation within the European river cruise market for its contemporary ships and relaxed onboard atmosphere. The company’s vessels emphasize modern design, panoramic views, and a casual style of hospitality.

Because river ships accommodate fewer guests than large cruise liners, the onboard environment tends to feel more personal. Dining areas, lounges, and observation decks often become gathering places where travelers can socialize or simply enjoy the surrounding scenery.

In addition to onboard amenities, river cruises frequently highlight regional cuisine and cultural experiences connected to the destinations visited during the voyage.

This combination of comfort and cultural immersion is one reason river cruising has become an increasingly popular travel option for those interested in exploring Europe at a slower pace.

Pride and Community in Travel

Pride celebrations have long served as opportunities for communities to gather, reflect, and celebrate identity and inclusion. Over time, travel experiences connected to Pride events have expanded to include a variety of formats, including cultural tours, festivals, and group journeys.

The upcoming cruise reflects this broader trend by combining travel with a shared cultural theme. While the itinerary focuses primarily on exploration and connection, the World Pride theme provides an additional sense of occasion for those participating in the journey.

For many travelers, experiences that blend celebration with exploration can create lasting memories and meaningful connections.

A Shared Journey

As travel continues to evolve, many people are seeking experiences that feel personal and engaging rather than purely transactional. Hosted journeys and themed travel experiences represent one way travelers are finding new ways to connect with destinations and with each other.

The World Pride-themed river cruise hosted by Smoky Mtn Bears and The Connected Traveler reflects that idea. By combining cultural exploration, community-focused travel, and the relaxed pace of river cruising, the journey aims to create a welcoming environment for travelers interested in both discovery and connection.

Those interested in being a part of their exclusive group and learning more about the hosted sailing and the broader travel experiences organized by the hosts can find additional information through The Connected Traveler .

Ultimately, the appeal of such a voyage lies not only in the destinations visited but also in the shared experience of exploring them together.

Media Contact

Sean Hornbeck

The Connected Traveler

Phone: 865 973 9744

Email: info@theconnectedtraveler.com

Website