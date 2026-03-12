KT Medical Staffing Expands Concierge Nursing and Private Duty Nursing Services in Orange County

KT Medical Staffing, a leading provider of private nursing and concierge nursing services in Orange County, has expanded its in-home healthcare offerings to better serve families across Orange County. The expanded services are designed to support patients transitioning from hospital care to home, individuals managing chronic medical conditions, and seniors who require personalized medical attention in the comfort of their own homes.

As healthcare systems continue to face increasing demand, many families are seeking reliable medical care outside of traditional clinical settings. KT Medical Staffing’s concierge nursing program provides licensed nurses who deliver professional medical oversight directly in patients’ homes, helping ensure continuity of care after hospital discharge and reducing the risk of complications that can lead to readmissions.

The company’s private duty nurses assist patients recovering from surgery, managing long-term conditions, or requiring ongoing medical supervision. The company provides a comprehensive range of services including medication administration, chronic condition management, post-operative recovery support, and customized medical care designed around each patient’s individual needs. By providing dedicated in-home caregiver services, KT Medical Staffing helps families navigate complex health situations while improving patient safety and recovery outcomes.

To meet the needs of families requiring continuous medical support, KT Medical Staffing also offers 24-hour private nursing services, ensuring patients receive around-the-clock monitoring and immediate response when medical concerns arise. This level of care is particularly valuable for seniors and individuals with complex health conditions who wish to remain safely at home while receiving professional medical attention.

“Families today want high-quality medical care that allows their loved ones to recover and live comfortably at home,” said a spokesperson for KT Medical Staffing. “Our commitment is to provide personalized, professional nursing services that bring comfort, expertise, and peace of mind to patients and families during critical moments in their healthcare journey.”

Based in Newport Beach, California, KT Medical Staffing provides concierge nursing, private duty nursing, chronic illness management, and senior in-home care services throughout Orange County. The company’s team of licensed nurses works closely with families and healthcare providers to create customized care plans that address each patient’s unique medical needs.