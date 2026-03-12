Google Completes $32 Billion Acquisition Of Cybersecurity Firm Wiz After Regulatory Approval

Google has completed its $32 billion cash acquisition of Israeli cybersecurity firm Wiz, finalizing a deal first announced a year earlier. The transaction represents the largest acquisition in Google’s history and places Wiz within the company’s cloud computing division.

Wiz will join Google Cloud while continuing to operate under its existing brand. The company said it will maintain its focus on securing customer environments across multiple cloud platforms.

Cloud Security Platform And Market Position

Wiz provides a cybersecurity platform designed to detect and respond to threats across large cloud computing environments.

The platform is used to monitor and secure infrastructure operating across multiple cloud providers. Organizations often deploy applications and services across platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, and Google Cloud.

By integrating Wiz into its cloud business, Google aims to strengthen its ability to provide security tools for companies operating across multiple cloud providers.

Google said the acquisition is intended to improve cloud security capabilities while helping organizations deploy applications and artificial intelligence systems securely across different platforms.

Revenue Growth And Deal Background

According to a source familiar with the company’s performance, Wiz surpassed $1 billion in annual recurring revenue during 2025.

Google initially approached Wiz in 2024 with a proposed acquisition valued at $23 billion. At the time, Assaf Rappaport declined the offer, stating that he believed the company could grow further.

Acquisition discussions resumed in early 2025. Google later announced a new agreement in March 2025 to purchase Wiz for $32 billion in cash.

Regulatory Reviews And Final Approval

The transaction required approval from regulators in several jurisdictions.

Authorities in the United States and the European Union examined the acquisition as part of antitrust reviews. The deal received clearance from US regulators in November 2025 and from European Union regulators in February 2026.

After completing those regulatory processes, the companies finalized the acquisition.

Focus On AI And Emerging Security Risks

Google and Wiz said they will work together to develop a unified security platform intended to help organizations detect and respond to cyber threats more quickly.

The companies noted that increased use of AI-assisted development tools has contributed to a growing number of security vulnerabilities in software systems.

Prompt-based attacks targeting AI systems have also become more common as businesses deploy AI technologies in production environments.

Wiz has incorporated artificial intelligence tools into its own security platform. The technology analyzes cloud environments to detect potential threats and investigate activity across different layers, including application code, infrastructure systems, and runtime environments.

Featured image credits: Flickr

