YouTube Advertising Revenue Surpasses Combined Total Of Four Major Hollywood Studios In 2025

YouTube generated an estimated $40.4 billion in advertising revenue during 2025, surpassing the combined ad revenue of several major Hollywood studios. The figures come from research firm MoffettNathanson and were reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The total exceeded the combined advertising revenue of The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, and Warner Bros. Discovery, which together generated $37.8 billion in advertising revenue during the same period.

Reversal From Previous Year’s Revenue Comparison

The results represent a shift from the previous year.

In 2024, YouTube recorded $36.1 billion in advertising revenue. During that same year, Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, and Warner Bros. Discovery collectively earned $41.8 billion from advertising.

The updated figures show that YouTube’s advertising business has now surpassed the combined total of those four media companies.

The change reflects ongoing shifts in how audiences consume content and how advertisers allocate spending across platforms.

Traditional Media Faces Audience Changes

For decades, large entertainment companies dominated television and film audiences through traditional broadcast and cable networks.

However, these companies have experienced declining viewership in linear television while facing increasing costs for film and television production.

Media companies have responded by expanding their own streaming platforms and subscription services, though maintaining growth has become more challenging as audiences move toward online video platforms.

YouTube’s Broader Revenue Growth

YouTube’s advertising revenue forms one portion of the platform’s overall business.

Parent company Alphabet reported that YouTube generated about $60 billion in total revenue during 2025.

A significant share of that revenue now comes from subscription-based products, including YouTube TV, YouTube Premium, YouTube Music, and NFL Sunday Ticket.

For comparison, Netflix reported $45.2 billion in revenue for the full year.

Traditional media companies also rely heavily on subscription revenue. Disney’s media division generated $60.9 billion in revenue last year when subscription services were included.

Advertising Market Context

Despite its growth, YouTube’s advertising business remains smaller than that of some large technology platforms.

Meta reported $196.2 billion in advertising revenue during 2025.

Nevertheless, advertisers have increasingly focused on YouTube as audiences spend more time on the platform, particularly younger viewers.

In the fourth quarter of 2025 alone, YouTube recorded $11.4 billion in advertising revenue.

New AI Tools For Content Integrity

YouTube has also expanded its use of artificial intelligence tools to manage content on the platform.

The company recently announced an expansion of its likeness-detection system designed to identify AI-generated deepfake videos.

The tool is being tested with a pilot group that includes government officials, politicians, and journalists.

The system allows individuals to request the removal of videos if they believe synthetic content violates YouTube’s platform policies.

Featured image credits: Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.