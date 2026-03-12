OpenAI Adds Dynamic Visual Explanations To ChatGPT For Interactive Math And Science Learning

OpenAI has introduced a new feature called dynamic visual explanations in ChatGPT that allows users to interact with mathematical formulas and scientific concepts through real-time visual modules. The feature lets users adjust variables and observe how equations and relationships change instantly.

Instead of presenting only written explanations or static diagrams, ChatGPT now generates interactive visuals that users can manipulate directly.

Interactive Modules For Mathematical Concepts

With dynamic visual explanations, users can explore mathematical concepts by adjusting values within visual models.

For example, when examining the Pythagorean theorem, users can change the lengths of the triangle’s sides and see the value of the hypotenuse update immediately.

Users can activate the feature by asking questions such as “What is a lens equation?” or “How can I find the area of a circle?” ChatGPT then responds with an explanation along with an interactive visualization module.

The feature allows users to modify numbers and variables directly within the interface and observe the resulting changes in real time.

Topics Supported At Launch

At launch, dynamic visual explanations are available for more than 70 topics across mathematics and science.

Examples include the binomial square, Charles’s law, area of a circle, compound interest, Coulomb’s law, difference of squares, exponential decay, Hooke’s law, kinetic energy, linear equation, and Ohm’s law.

OpenAI said it plans to expand the feature to additional topics in the future.

Dynamic visual explanations are currently available to all logged-in ChatGPT users.

Role In Education And Learning Tools

The feature represents a change in how the chatbot presents educational information. Rather than only providing answers, the system encourages users to experiment with variables and explore underlying relationships.

OpenAI said more than 140 million people use ChatGPT each week to help with math and science topics.

The growing use of AI tools in education has prompted debate among educators. Some teachers have raised concerns about reliance on AI systems, while others have incorporated these tools into classroom learning and study routines.

Competition In Interactive AI Learning

Other AI companies are also introducing interactive learning tools.

In November, Google added interactive diagrams and visualizations to its AI assistant Gemini.

The new feature also joins other educational tools in ChatGPT, including study mode, which guides users through problem-solving processes step by step.

Another feature, QuizGPT, allows users to create flashcards and test themselves on different topics while preparing for exams.

Featured image credits: Flickr

