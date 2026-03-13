Google Maps Adds Gemini-Powered Ask Maps And New 3D Immersive Navigation Experience

Google announced Thursday that it is introducing a new Gemini-powered “Ask Maps” conversational feature and rolling out an updated “Immersive Navigation” experience designed to make driving directions more interactive and visually detailed.

The updates aim to allow users to ask complex travel questions in natural language while improving navigation through enhanced 3D visuals, smarter route guidance, and more contextual information.

The new features are beginning to roll out across the United States, with some tools also launching in India.

Ask Maps Enables Conversational Questions For Real-World Searches

The new Ask Maps feature allows users to ask location-related questions in natural language rather than entering traditional search queries.

Users can ask questions such as where to charge a phone without waiting in a coffee shop line or where to find a public tennis court with lights available at night.

The system analyzes the request and surfaces locations that match those conditions.

Google said Ask Maps can also assist with travel planning.

For example, users planning a road trip can ask for recommended stops along a route and receive directions, estimated arrival times, and suggestions contributed by other users, including tips about scenic stops or hidden trails.

Ask Maps also personalizes results using signals from a user’s activity within Google Maps.

If a user frequently searches for vegan restaurants, for instance, the assistant may prioritize restaurants offering vegan options when suggesting places to meet friends.

The feature is rolling out now on Android and iOS in the United States and India, with desktop availability planned for a later date.

Immersive Navigation Introduces 3D Driving Experience

Alongside Ask Maps, Google is introducing a redesigned navigation interface called Immersive Navigation.

The update adds a 3D map view that reflects nearby buildings, terrain, bridges, and overpasses.

It also highlights road features including lanes, crosswalks, traffic lights, and stop signs to provide more context for drivers.

The goal is to help users anticipate turns and lane changes earlier during a drive.

Improved Route Awareness And Natural Voice Guidance

Google Maps will also introduce new tools designed to help drivers better understand route conditions.

The app will use smart zoom and transparent building views to provide a broader perspective of upcoming road sections.

Drivers will receive clearer voice guidance designed to sound more conversational.

For example, instead of simple directional prompts, Maps may say something like “Go past this exit and take the next one for Illinois 43 South.”

The navigation system will also explain trade-offs between alternate routes.

For example, it may highlight when a faster route includes toll roads or when a slightly longer route avoids traffic.

Real-time alerts will also notify drivers about disruptions such as accidents or road construction.

Google said these updates rely on data contributed by both the Google Maps and Waze user communities.

Destination Preview And Parking Guidance

Google Maps is also expanding features that help users navigate the final stages of a trip.

Before arriving, users can preview their destination using Street View imagery.

The app can also recommend nearby parking areas.

As drivers approach their destination, Maps will highlight the building entrance, nearby parking spots, and the correct side of the street.

“Our team set out to redesign the driving experience with the objective of taking the guesswork out of trips,” said Miriam Daniel, vice president of Google Maps, during a briefing with reporters.

“Immersive navigation is a complete transformation of the navigation experience. It’s got redesigned visuals, fresh real-world information that’s brought to you just in time, and more intuitive guidance.”

Immersive Navigation begins rolling out in the United States today and will expand to additional regions and supported devices in the coming months.

The feature will be available on iOS, Android, CarPlay, Android Auto, and vehicles with Google built-in.

Expansion Of Gemini Across Google Maps

The announcement builds on earlier efforts to integrate Google’s Gemini AI model into Google Maps.

Last year, Google introduced Gemini-powered tools that allow users to ask questions about places along a route, access information about local events or news, and add activities to their calendar.

Google also began using Gemini with Street View data to improve navigation instructions by referencing recognizable landmarks such as gas stations, restaurants, or prominent buildings.

Featured image credits: Newman Web Solutions Agency

