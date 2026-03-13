Group14 Begins Production Of Silicon Anode Materials To Scale EV Battery Technology

Electric vehicle manufacturers and consumer electronics companies have been closely watching the development of silicon anode batteries, a technology that could increase energy density and shorten charging times.

Several startups have spent years developing silicon-based battery materials, and the technology has begun appearing in some consumer devices.

Companies such as wearable maker Whoop use silicon battery materials supplied by Sila, while Group14’s silicon battery components are already used in certain smartphones.

However, the largest opportunity for the technology lies in electric vehicles, a market far larger than consumer electronics, according to data from Benchmark Minerals.

New Factory Aims To Scale Silicon Battery Production

Group14 said Thursday that it has begun production at its BAM-3 facility in South Korea, a plant designed to manufacture silicon battery materials at industrial scale.

The factory has the capacity to produce up to 2,000 metric tons of silicon battery material each year.

According to the company, that output could support about 10 gigawatt-hours of battery storage capacity annually, equivalent to batteries for roughly 100,000 long-range electric vehicles.

“It’s a big deal for us, and I think it’s a big deal for the industry, too,” said Rick Luebbe, co-founder and chief executive of Group14.

Joint Venture Origins And Ownership Change

The BAM-3 facility was originally built as a joint venture between Group14 and South Korean battery manufacturer SK.

SK previously owned a 75% stake in the project.

Group14 acquired that stake last summer, giving the startup full control of the facility.

“SK has had their own challenges — financial and reprioritizing their battery and battery materials strategies all at the same time,” Luebbe said.

“It did open up a great opportunity for us to acquire it from SK.”

Solving Durability Challenges In Silicon Batteries

Most modern lithium-ion batteries use carbon-based materials for the anode.

Silicon has long been considered a promising alternative because it can store up to ten times more lithium ions than carbon.

However, pure silicon anodes expand and degrade during repeated charging cycles, creating durability challenges that have limited their commercial use.

Group14 said it addresses this issue using a carbon scaffold that stabilizes small silicon particles.

The structure prevents swelling and fragmentation while allowing lithium ions and electrons to move through nanoscale openings in the material.

The design is intended to enable faster charging without compromising battery lifespan.

Applications Across Multiple Battery Companies

Group14 said it is working with a number of battery developers and automotive partners.

These include Porsche’s battery division Cellforce Group, battery startups StoreDot and Sionic, and battery manufacturer Molicel.

Porsche has also invested in Group14 through its venture capital arm.

Some companies using silicon anodes aim to increase battery energy density by as much as 50%.

Others are focusing on extremely fast charging performance.

Molicel, for example, has tested a battery design capable of charging from empty to full in about 90 seconds.

Fast Charging Could Change EV Design

Rapid charging technology could reshape how electric vehicles are designed.

Chinese automaker BYD recently introduced a battery pack capable of charging from 10% to 70% in about five minutes.

Luebbe said he believes the technology behind BYD’s battery likely uses silicon-carbon materials.

“It has to be,” he said.

If charging infrastructure can support extremely fast charging, the need for large battery packs could decrease.

Automakers currently aim to deliver driving ranges of roughly 300 to 400 miles to address concerns about charging availability.

Achieving that range typically requires larger batteries, which add cost and weight to vehicles.

With faster charging, manufacturers could reduce battery size while maintaining convenience for drivers.

Luebbe pointed to his own electric vehicle as an example.

“I’ve got a Rivian with a 130 kilowatt-hour battery in it, which is ungodly expensive,” he said.

He added that faster charging technologies could eventually enable concepts such as inductive charging at traffic lights, where vehicles could recharge briefly during routine stops.

“You’d never think about charging ever again,” he said.

