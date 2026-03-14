ComplyMAP Group Global Operations Come Under the Complyport Brand

ComplyMAP Group today announces that, effective 2nd March 2026, all companies within the Group (Complyport, MAP S.Platis, MAP FinTech, GentiumUK and Spinebiz) will operate under a single, global brand: Complyport. This strategic move marks a defining milestone in the Group’s evolution into a fully integrated, global compliance, governance, risk and RegTech powerhouse.

Complyport now operates through five strategic jurisdictions: the United Kingdom (global headquarters), the European Union, the UAE, Mauritius and India, delivering seamless, cross-border regulatory, governance, risk and technology-enabled compliance services through one cohesive global platform.

This reflects the Group’s long-term vision: to transform compliance from a regulatory obligation into a strategic, scalable and technology-enabled advantage for regulated firms worldwide.

One Global Brand. One Integrated Platform. One Vision.

The transition to the Complyport brand brings together decades of regulatory leadership, advisory excellence and advanced RegTech capability into one client-facing identity. All regulatory technology, AI-driven compliance solutions and advisory services are now delivered globally directly under Complyport, providing clients with clarity, consistency and depth across every jurisdiction.

This is the culmination of a multi-year integration strategy focused on elevation, not consolidation, aligning people, culture, governance, technology and expertise into one global operating model.

“By bringing our global operations under our UK brand, Complyport, we are creating a single, trusted multijurisdictional platform that combines regulatory intelligence, advanced technology and human expertise to help firms stay ahead of regulatory complexity, not buried beneath it” said Dr. Stelios Platis, Executive Chair of ComplyMAP Group.

End-to-End Services Across the Full Regulatory Lifecycle

Operating as Complyport, the Group delivers fully integrated support across the entire regulatory, operational and risk lifecycle, across multiple jurisdictions, including:

Authorisations and Applications

Regulatory Technology (RegTech) solutions

AI-powered Compliance Advisory Services

Compliance and GRC Consulting

Prudential Support & Risk Management

Cyber Risk and Operational Resilience

ICT Infrastructure Support & ICT Managed Services

Expert Witness Services

Audits, Health Checks and Regulatory Forensics

Outsourcing and Specialist Resourcing

KYC & Client Lifecycle Managed Services

Comprehensive Financial Crime Support

Skilled Person (s.166) Full-Scope Support

Global Regulatory Reporting

Compliance Monitoring & Surveillance

Integrated Technology & Onboarding

Integrated Digital Transformation & IT Infrastructure

Comprehensive Regulatory Reporting & Compliance

Specialist Security & Investigative Expertise

This integrated model enables Complyport to support regulated firms via a suite of RegTech solutions and bespoke advice and support, from authorisation and governance, through ongoing compliance, reporting and operational resilience, to regulatory remediation, investigations and supervisory interventions, all within a single global framework.

Global Reach with Local Precision

The Complyport operating model is built on a simple but powerful principle: global consistency, delivered through deep local expertise.

Specialist teams in each jurisdiction work within an integrated global governance, methodology and technology framework, ensuring consistent quality, anticipatory regulatory insight and scalable delivery across borders. Close engagement with regulators, policymakers and international bodies enables Complyport to anticipate regulatory change and guide clients proactively.

The result is one platform, one standard, one compass, capable of supporting firms operating across multiple regulatory regimes with confidence and clarity.

A Global Platform Built for the Future of GRC and RegTech

Complyport has been built as a globally integrated RegTech platform where advanced technology and human regulatory expertise are intentionally combined in equal measure. The platform brings together AI-driven systems, automation and data architecture with experienced compliance and risk professionals, ensuring that regulatory judgment, interpretation and execution are embedded directly into how the technology operates.

Rather than separating advisory services from technology delivery, Complyport is designed around their continuous interaction. Human expertise shapes regulatory logic, controls and workflows within the platform, while technology enables those insights to be applied consistently, at scale and across jurisdictions. This balanced model ensures regulatory decisions remain accountable, explainable and grounded in real supervisory expectations, while benefiting from the speed, consistency and reach of advanced RegTech solutions.

Operating through shared global infrastructure, standardised controls and jurisdiction-specific regulatory intelligence, the platform delivers consistent outcomes across borders while maintaining the precision required by local regulators. This architecture allows firms to scale internationally, respond rapidly to regulatory change and manage risk with clarity and control.

By combining technology, data and embedded regulatory intelligence, Complyport enables compliance to operate as a strategic, scalable and future-ready capability. The platform positions Complyport as a long-term RegTech partner to regulated institutions navigating heightened scrutiny, digital transformation and cross-border complexity.

About Complyport

Complyport is a global compliance, governance, risk advisory and RegTech firm supporting regulated entities across financial services and beyond. With well over two decades of experience, more than 1,500 successful regulatory authorisations and a growing international footprint, Complyport delivers practical, technology-enabled solutions across complex regulatory environments.

Complyport operates across the UK (global headquarters), EU, UAE, Mauritius and India, providing integrated regulatory advisory, RegTech, cyber, prudential, financial crime and managed services through one integrated global platform.

Complyport is the client-facing brand of ComplyMAP Group, the Group’s holding and acquisition entity.

For further information or to explore how Complyport can support your organisation:

📧 info@complyport.com

🌐 www.complyport.com