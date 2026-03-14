Fivani Launches AI Legal Operations Platform to Turn Freelancer Contracts into Actionable Project Plans

Fivani, an AI-powered legal operations platform for freelancers, is helping independent professionals bridge the gap between signing a contract and delivering the work by transforming legal documents into structured, trackable project plans.

With a combined virtual legal counsel and project management approach, the platform analyzes contracts for hidden risks by simplifying complex legal language into clear guidance. The platform also converts finalized agreements into operational workflows that keep projects organized, compliant, and aligned with payment milestones.

Fivani is built for freelancers who manage negotiations, scope, deadlines, and milestone-based payments without dedicated legal or operations support, as the company reviews a dire need to provide these services in the industry.

Thus, the platform ensures that clients do not manually rebuild the terms into task boards, calendars, and payment trackers across multiple systems. Fivani streamlines this transition by extracting the operational backbone of the agreement so the work plan is directly tied to what was signed.

The platform positions itself as the legal operations layer for freelancers, designed to make contracts usable rather than just readable. By instantly interpreting legal language and surfacing clauses that may introduce risk, Fivani supports clearer decision-making and stronger negotiation readiness.

It translates dense terms into plain-language insights and negotiation strategies, so freelancers move forward smartly with their contracts. One satisfied client, Jordan Kim, a content strategist, shared: “Fivani caught a payment term that would have delayed my payment by 60 days. I negotiated it and got paid $8K faster. The tool paid for itself in one contract.”

Sarah M., a product designer who used Fivani’s services, said: “The ‘unlimited revisions’ clause hidden in the page 9 of a particular contract would have killed me. Fivani flagged it, I capped it at 2 rounds, and saved over 40 hours of unpaid work.”

The platform remains dedicated to identifying what needs to be delivered, when it is due, and how payments are structured, then turns this information into a milestone-based workflow that can be tracked throughout the delivery lifecycle. This is intended to reduce missed obligations by preventing scope confusion and strengthening accountability in order to empower client approvals and deliverables tied to staged payments.

Guided by its vision to close the gap between signing a contract and delivering the work, Fivani supports operational continuity by integrating with tools freelancers already use. Thus, the company streamlines the payment process by aligning payment milestones with delivery schedules to enable freelancers to connect project completion with timely collections.

Fivani attributes its approach to a clear focus on reducing friction across the most failure-prone part of freelance work: the post-signature execution phase. By linking the contract directly to task planning and milestone tracking, the platform supports a more structured workflow that reduces administrative burden and helps freelancers maintain clarity with clients from onboarding to delivery.

Norman, the contact at Fivani, stated: “Freelancers should not have to spend hours translating contracts into task lists or second-guessing what a clause really means. Fivani turns the contract into a working plan so once the deal is signed, the deliverables, deadlines, and payment milestones are already organized and ready to execute.”

With the launch of its AI-powered legal operations platform, Fivani remains focused on providing freelancers with a unified contract-to-delivery system that combines contract analysis, risk flagging, and plain-language negotiation guidance with automated project-plan creation in a single interface.

The company positions this as a step toward standardizing milestone-based delivery workflows by automatically extracting deliverables from finalized contracts and syncing that operational data with tools such as Asana, Notion, and Stripe.

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About Fivani



Fivani is the legal operations layer for freelancers, serving as a virtual legal counsel and project manager in one integrated platform. The AI-powered tool analyzes contracts to identify hidden risks and translate legal language into clear negotiation strategies.

Once a contract is finalized, Fivani automatically transforms it into an actionable project plan by extracting deadlines and payment milestones, supporting stronger compliance, clearer execution, and improved efficiency from agreement to delivery.

For more information, refer to the details below.