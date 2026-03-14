GemRight Gemology Announces Leadership in Independent Gem Testing

GemRight Gemology, an independent laboratory based in Singapore, has announced new strides in gem testing, research, and professional advisory, reinforcing its position as a leading authority in Southeast Asia’s gemological sector. Founded by Teo Wei Hong, a GIA Graduate Gemologist and Lifetime Accredited Senior Gemologist, the laboratory emphasizes scientific rigor, case-based assessments, and objective analysis.

Scientific Evaluation as Core Principle

Since its inception, GemRight has positioned scientific methodology at the center of gemstone and organic material evaluation. The laboratory applies standardized, replicable observations to ensure transparent and defensible results. Unlike volume-oriented certification providers, GemRight prioritizes expert-led advisory to address specific gemological questions, rather than automatically issuing reports.

Teo Wei Hong stated, “Our assessments are designed to provide actionable insights for collectors, traders, and buyers, ensuring that evaluations are grounded in scientific principles and professional standards.”

Expertise Across Gemstones and Organic Materials

GemRight provides testing, identification, and grading for both traditional gemstones and organic materials. Gemstone services cover diamonds, rubies, sapphires, emeralds, jadeite jade, and other colored gemstones, with detailed analysis of color, clarity, cut, treatment detection, and origin verification using classical and advanced methods.

The laboratory also specializes in organic gem materials such as agarwood, coral, pearls, amber, and shell or bone materials. Notably, GemRight is the first independent laboratory outside mainland China to conduct scientific grading of agarwood, differentiating natural, cultivated, and treated material through a structured evaluation framework.

Innovations in Reporting and Analysis

GemRight has introduced enhanced reporting parameters to provide more comprehensive insights. These include grading of gemstone proportions, finish grading assessing polish and facet alignment, brilliancy grading for light return and extinction, and detailed color descriptions combining multiple systems.

These enhancements make GemRight the first laboratory outside the United States to provide such detailed parameters in reports, contributing to greater transparency and informed decision-making for the trade and consumers. The laboratory follows international standards for treatment disclosure in line with the Laboratory Manual Harmonisation Committee guidelines.

Advanced Analytical Technology

GemRight employs a wide range of modern analytical instruments, including UV-Vis-NIR spectroscopy, Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy, Raman spectroscopy, Energy Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence (EDXRF), Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS), and Deep Ultraviolet screening for synthetic diamond detection.

Complementing laboratory testing, GemRight emphasizes field research and reference collections, with Teo Wei Hong conducting mining region visits to enhance the accuracy of origin determinations.

Research Contributions and Recognition

Teo Wei Hong’s research has contributed significantly to the field, including a peer-reviewed study published in The Journal of Gemmology demonstrating heat treatment in tsavorite garnets, challenging long-held trade assumptions. International collaborations include work with the Gemological Institute of China on jadeite jade, resulting in an honorary diploma. Teo has also completed professional agarwood appraisal programs in China, highlighting cross-border expertise in organic gemology.

Education and Professional Engagement

GemRight offers educational programs for both professionals and consumers, covering jadeite jade selection, ruby and sapphire evaluation, and diamond engagement ring assessment. Classes are designed for small groups to provide practical knowledge and updated industry insights, reinforcing the laboratory’s role as a hub for professional development and public education.

Security and Verification in Reporting

Reports issued by GemRight integrate anti-forgery and verification mechanisms, allowing online confirmation of authenticity. Physical reports include archival-quality printing and anti-tampering features to ensure reliability and confidence in both domestic and international markets. Verify reports securely online through https://www.gemright.org/verifyreport .

Positioning in the Industry

GemRight Gemology serves gemstone and jewellery retailers, collectors, investors, auction houses, and private buyers. Its combination of scientific analysis, research, education, and advisory services positions the laboratory as a leading independent gemological authority in Singapore and Southeast Asia. Teo Wei Hong remains a recognized key opinion leader, pioneering research and setting professional standards across the industry.

About GemRight Gemology

GemRight Gemology is an independent laboratory based in Singapore focused on scientific gemstone testing, grading, research, and advisory. The laboratory provides services for traditional gemstones and organic materials, applying advanced analytical technologies, field research, and international reporting standards.

All photos accompanying this article were taken by Yin Zuo Wei, Dean of GIC.

Media Contact

Teo Wei Hong

Founder and Laboratory Director

GemRight Gemology

Email: Hello@gemright.org

Phone: +6592487558

Website: www.gemright.org

Instagram: @gemrightgemology

Facebook: GemRight