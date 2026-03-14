European Game Ratings Body Raises Age Rating For Games With Loot Boxes

Video games that include loot boxes will soon receive a minimum age rating of 16 across Europe, including in the United Kingdom, following changes announced by Pan-European Game Information. The update is part of a broader revision to the rating system used to guide parents and consumers on the suitability of games for different age groups.

The changes will take effect in June and could lead to significantly higher ratings for games that include systems allowing players to purchase random in-game rewards. Titles that contain such mechanics, including EA Sports FC, may move into higher age categories under the revised guidelines.

How The PEGI Rating System Works

The Pan-European Game Information system is used in 38 countries across Europe. Its ratings appear on video games sold in the UK and other European markets to help consumers decide whether a title is appropriate for younger players.

The system currently assigns one of five ratings: 3, 7, 12, 16, or 18. These labels reflect the suitability of a game for specific age groups rather than how difficult the game is to play.

Under the revised guidelines, any game containing “paid random items,” commonly referred to as loot boxes, will receive a PEGI 16 rating by default. In some cases, the rating may rise to PEGI 18 depending on how the system is implemented.

Concerns Over Loot Boxes And Gambling-Like Mechanics

Loot boxes allow players to spend real or virtual currency to obtain random items within a game. Research has raised concerns that such mechanics blur the line between video games and gambling.

Dirk Bosmans said the organisation believes the changes will give parents and players clearer guidance about in-game purchasing systems.

The move has been welcomed by some groups that study gaming behaviour. Young Gamers and Gamblers Education Trust chief executive Emily Tofield described the changes as a step forward.

However, she said stronger measures may be needed. Tofield argued that PEGI 18 ratings should be applied retrospectively to existing titles that already contain loot box systems. The updated ratings will only apply to games released after the June rollout.

Without applying the rules to games already available on the market, she said the policy would do little to protect children who are currently playing them.

UK Policy And Existing Industry Guidelines

Despite ongoing debate about loot boxes, no specific legislation in the United Kingdom regulates how they appear in video games.

In 2022, the UK government decided not to amend the Gambling Act 2005 to classify loot boxes as gambling. Officials said evidence at the time did not show a direct causal link between loot boxes and gambling-related harm.

Industry guidance introduced in 2023 by Ukie requires companies to prevent players under the age of 18 from purchasing loot boxes without parental permission.

The Advertising Standards Authority also monitors marketing related to such systems and can remove advertisements that fail to disclose whether a game contains loot boxes.

Research And Expert Views On Player Risks

Researchers have continued to study the potential effects of gambling-like mechanics in games. Ruijie Wang, who led a January 2025 study at Bournemouth University examining gambling risks among young people, said loot boxes remain one of the most widely studied examples of such mechanics.

Wang told the BBC that including loot boxes as a factor in age ratings helps reflect the realities of modern video game design. She said the change may give parents clearer signals about possible risks.

Additional Rating Changes For Other Game Systems

The update from PEGI also introduces ratings related to other common game mechanics.

Games that include time-limited systems such as paid battle passes will receive a PEGI 12 rating. The popular game Fortnite, which includes several paid passes, already carries a PEGI 12 rating.

Titles using non-fungible tokens will be rated PEGI 18.

Games with “play-by-appointment” mechanics, such as daily quests that encourage players to return at specific times, will receive a PEGI 7 rating. If those systems penalize players for not returning, such as by removing content, the rating will increase to PEGI 12.

Games that lack tools allowing players to report or block other users online will also receive a PEGI 18 rating.

Freelance video game journalist Vic Hood said the new ratings were positive but questioned how much impact they would have if parents did not actively use them when making purchasing decisions.

She said parents would still need to understand why the ratings were introduced and decide whether specific games and their mechanics are suitable for their children.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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