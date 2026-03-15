Netflix Announces Sequel To Record-Breaking Film KPop Demon Hunters

Netflix has announced a sequel to KPop Demon Hunters, the platform’s most watched film to date. The project will be the first produced under a new multi-year exclusive agreement between Netflix and the film’s co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans.

Netflix did not announce a release date for the sequel and provided limited details about the upcoming production.

Original Film Achieved Major Streaming Milestone

The first KPop Demon Hunters film follows characters Rumi, Mira, and Zoey from the fictional K-pop group Huntr/x as they navigate celebrity life while secretly working as demon hunters.

The animated feature became the most watched film on Netflix. In January, the company said the movie had generated more than 480 million views during its first six months on the platform.

The production has also received industry recognition. It won best animated motion picture and best original song at the Golden Globe Awards.

Oscar And Grammy Recognition For Film’s Music

The announcement of a sequel arrives as the film prepares to compete at the Academy Awards, where it has been nominated for best animated feature and best original song.

The film’s song Golden also won best song written for visual media at the Grammy Awards. The win marked the first time a K-pop song received the award.

Golden later reached the top position on the Billboard Hot 100.

Filmmakers And Musicians Discuss Future Plans

Co-director Maggie Kang said she felt proud to see audiences asking for more stories featuring Korean characters.

She said the world introduced in the original film still contains many stories to explore and described the sequel as an early step in expanding that setting.

Singer Ejae, who performed the singing voice of Rumi and co-wrote Golden, said she hopes the sequel’s soundtrack can explore additional musical styles from South Korea.

Ejae said she would like future songs to highlight the diversity of music within Korean culture.

She also described the reception of the film and its music as difficult to fully absorb because of the rapid attention it has received.

Music Producers Aim To Continue High-Energy Style

South Korean music producer Zhun, who worked on the track Golden, said he hopes to continue the energetic musical direction established in the first film.

Through a translator, Zhun said the soundtrack’s energy came from the way music was combined with the film’s visual elements.

Songwriter Mark Sonnenblick previously said development of a sequel had begun and that the creative team would work through a development process before starting work on new songs.

He said the music for the sequel would depend on how the story develops and whether the team returns to create additional material.

Film Blends Western Production With Korean Culture

The animated film took seven years to produce from its original pitch to release.

While the film is primarily in English, the production incorporates Korean language elements, food, and visual references to South Korean culture.

The project has drawn attention as one of the few K-pop-related productions to reach large audiences in Western markets such as the United States.

The sequel will expand the story world created in the original film, though Netflix has not yet released details about its plot or production schedule.

Featured image credits: Gamereactor

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