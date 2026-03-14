Clarity Now on Google Cloud Marketplace, Delivering Secure AI for Customer Experience

Clarity, an AI-powered customer experience platform for regulated industries, today announced that its platform is now available on Google Cloud Marketplace. The listing enables organizations to procure and deploy Clarity’s solutions and apply purchases toward their existing Google Cloud committed spend, simplifying procurement and accelerating time-to-value.

Enterprises in banking, fintech, insurance, telecom, and healthcare face a growing tension: the need to modernize customer operations with AI while meeting strict regulatory and compliance requirements. Many AI tools prioritize speed but fall short on compliance, accuracy, and the ability to surface actionable customer insight. Clarity was purpose-built to solve this, combining Voice of Customer intelligence, AI Support Automation, and Agent Assist in a single platform with compliance built in from the ground up.

Through Google Cloud Marketplace, organizations can now access Clarity with streamlined procurement, consolidated billing through a single Google Cloud invoice, and the ability to draw down on existing Google Cloud committed spend. This makes it significantly easier for enterprise teams to adopt Clarity without the lengthy vendor onboarding cycles that typically slow down regulated industries.

“Regulated industries have been underserved by generic AI tools that don’t account for compliance, security, or the nuances of customer operations in these sectors. Making Clarity available on Google Cloud Marketplace helps remove the procurement friction and lets banks, telecoms, and healthcare organizations deploy our platform faster, using the cloud commitments they already have in place.”

— Abed Kasaji, Co-founder & CEO, Clarity

What’s Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Clarity’s Google Cloud Marketplace listing gives customers access to the full platform, including:

Voice of Customer Intelligence: Aggregates feedback from chats, calls, support tickets, reviews, surveys, and social channels into a single view with automated sentiment analysis, theme detection, and actionable alerts.

AI Support Automation: Resolves customer inquiries across voice and text channels with AI trained on company-specific knowledge bases. Delivers accurate, multilingual support with built-in compliance guardrails, fraud detection that flags 96% of fraud reports within seconds, and human-in-the-loop escalation for high-risk interactions.

Agent Assist: Equips live agents with real-time guidance, suggested responses, and contextual customer insights during active text and voice conversations. Reduces average handle time while maintaining full regulatory compliance, with FCA-compliant tagging and pattern detection across all interaction channels.

The platform is SOC 2 compliant and meets GDPR, HIPAA, and regional standards, including Saudi Arabia’s PDPL. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest, with role-based access that is fully logged and reviewable.

“Thanks to Clarity, we get weekly insights briefings that have become a must-read for over 150 of us. We’re always on top of the key customer issues and trends that matter.”

— Alexandra Motto, Senior Product and Design Director, Grubhub

“Bringing Clarity to Google Cloud Marketplace will help customers quickly deploy, manage, and grow the company’s AI-powered customer experience platform on Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs at Google Cloud. “Clarity can now securely scale and support organizations in regulated industries that want to use its platform to provide modern support and surface actionable customer insights while meeting compliance requirements.”

Availability

Clarity is available now on Google Cloud Marketplace. To learn more or get started, visit the listing at Google Cloud Marketplace or visit www.onclarity.com to request a demo.

About Clarity

Clarity is an enterprise platform that helps global companies better understand and serve their customers securely. Based in London, with offices in New York and Riyadh, Clarity brings customer experience together in one place as a 3-in-1 platform combining Voice of Customer intelligence, AI Support Automation, and Agent Assist. Backed by Prosus Ventures, STV, and angels from OpenAI and Google, Clarity serves customers across banking, fintech, telecom, and healthcare, delivering 5.4× year-on-year revenue growth. For more information, visit www.onclarity.com .