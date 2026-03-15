Executive Coach Michael King Releases Cinematic Spoken Word Film “Still Here” as Leadership Films Near One Million Views

The Release of Still Here and a New Approach to Leadership Storytelling

Teams.Coach has announced the release of Still Here, a cinematic spoken-word leadership film created by executive coach and keynote speaker Michael King. The film is a combination of music and spoken-word leadership films, exploring themes of resilience, identity, and leadership through a deeply personal and cinematic narrative.

Unlike most speakers and coaches, King uses music as a delivery mechanism for storytelling and coaching, enhancing emotional impact and reflection, and allowing audiences to engage with leadership lessons in a deeply human way.

Still Here speaks to anyone who has faced challenging seasons in life but found the courage to move forward. Through poetic narration, cinematic visuals, and carefully composed music, the film examines the emotional realities of perseverance and personal transformation.

“Still Here is about the quiet victories people rarely talk about. The moments when life didn’t go the way you planned, but you kept going anyway.”

The release of Still Here reflects King’s effort to expand leadership conversations beyond traditional coaching and into creative storytelling mediums that resonate with broader audiences.

A Growing Creative Leadership Movement

Still Here is part of a larger body of work where King combines spoken-word storytelling, cinematic film, and music to explore resilience, identity, and leadership. This approach represents a creative leadership movement, pioneering new ways for leaders to engage with human-centered leadership lessons.

While King’s primary work is coaching executive leaders and teams across the United States and globally, these films were created to bring leadership conversations to a wider audience. By integrating music into storytelling, King differentiates his work from conventional coaching approaches, creating immersive experiences that communicate leadership insights through emotion, narrative, and reflection.

“In a world that is quickly being automated by AI, the most powerful thing a leader can bring to the table is their authentic identity.”

King emphasizes that human identity, resilience, and personal character remain essential for effective leadership, even as industries transform with artificial intelligence and automation. Still Here invites viewers to examine how difficult seasons shape perspective, decision-making, and leadership growth.

Expanding the Audience for Leadership Conversations

King’s cinematic leadership films, including Still Here, have now been viewed close to one million times online, with audiences sharing them across social platforms and within organizations. Professionals and leadership teams use these films as conversation starters about resilience, leadership, and purpose.

“Sometimes the greatest victory isn’t becoming who you dreamed of being. It’s becoming the person you had to become to survive.”

By combining music and spoken-word storytelling, King encourages reflection on the experiences that shape identity and influence leadership style. This creative approach allows leadership ideas to be experienced through emotion, narrative, and music, rather than just conveyed through lectures or frameworks.

From Film to Keynote and Leadership Development Experiences

The creative storytelling approach of Still Here has also opened doors for keynote speaking engagements and leadership development programs. King frequently integrates storytelling, music, and leadership insights into presentations that challenge leaders to reflect on who they are becoming and how their personal story shapes the way they lead.

“My hope is that when someone watches Still Here, they realize something simple but powerful: if you’re still breathing, your story isn’t finished yet.”

These immersive keynote experiences bring narrative, music, and leadership insights together, helping leaders think critically about identity, resilience, and leadership impact.

The ultimate goal of Still Here and the broader creative leadership movement is simple: to remind audiences that even after hardship, failure, or uncertainty, their story still matters.

Still Here can be viewed on YouTube at https://youtu.be/azKzaeexwgs?si=3cyHfuxLoFFWHvuV .

About Teams.Coach

Teams.Coach is a leadership development and executive coaching organization founded by executive coach and keynote speaker Michael King. The organization works with executives, founders, and leadership teams to strengthen alignment, communication, and operational clarity.

Through coaching, keynote presentations, and frameworks such as the TEAMS Method, Teams.Coach supports organizations seeking high-performing teams grounded in trust, accountability, and strategic focus. The organization also produces cinematic storytelling projects that explore leadership themes through film, music, and narrative experiences.

More information is available at https://www.michaelkingjr.com .

Media Contact

Michael King

Executive Coach and Keynote Speaker, Teams.Coach

Email: info@teams.coach

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