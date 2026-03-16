Apple Cuts App Store Commission Rates In China After Regulatory Talks

Apple said it will reduce its App Store commission rates in China following discussions with regulators, lowering the fee developers pay on certain digital purchases.

The changes, announced Thursday, will reduce Apple’s standard commission in China from 30 percent to 25 percent for paid apps and in-app purchases.

For auto-renewing subscriptions, the commission will drop from 15 percent to 12 percent after the first year of a subscription.

The new rates will take effect on March 15, 2026, according to the company.

Lower Fees For Developers

Apple said the revised commissions will apply automatically and developers will not be required to sign new agreements.

The adjustments are reflected in an updated version of the Apple Developer Program License Agreement.

Apple said the move is intended to maintain competitive and transparent terms for developers distributing apps through the App Store in China.

“We are committed to terms that remain fair and transparent to all developers, and to always offering competitive App Store rates to developers distributing apps in China that are no higher than overall rates in other markets,” the company said in a statement.

China Remains A Critical Market

The decision highlights the importance of China to Apple’s broader business.

During its most recent quarterly earnings report, Apple said revenue from iPhone sales in China increased 16 percent year over year, helping the company deliver a record quarterly performance.

The relatively smooth agreement in China contrasts with Apple’s more contentious negotiations with regulators in other regions.

Ongoing Global App Store Disputes

In European Union, Apple has spent several years negotiating App Store commission policies with regulators as part of broader competition rules affecting digital marketplaces.

Meanwhile in the United States, Apple recently won a major legal dispute against Epic Games.

A court ruled that Apple does not hold a monopoly over app distribution on the iPhone. However, developers were granted the ability to direct users toward alternative payment options outside the App Store.

Despite those rulings, Apple has largely maintained its existing commission structure in the U.S., while offering reduced rates through programs designed for small developers and certain subscription services.

The company’s latest move in China suggests Apple may be more willing to adjust its commission model in markets where regulatory pressure and strategic business interests align.

Featured image credits: Pickpik

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