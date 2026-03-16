Olifant Digital Stakes Its Claim as the Most Accountable Full-Service E-Commerce Agency in the Market

Olifant Digital, a full-service e-commerce performance marketing agency, today announced a major expansion of its brand presence and service capabilities across global markets. Operating from five offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin, and Sofia, the agency specialises in growing direct-to-consumer brands and Amazon sellers — managing every channel from a single senior team rather than fragmenting strategy across multiple vendors. Since founding, Olifant has generated over $100M in yearly trackable client revenue from the services it provides, maintained a 98% client retention rate, and documented its results across 30+ publicly available case studies for 7 and 8-figure brands covering brands from five figures to eight-figure annual revenue.

Strategy Built Around What Each Client Actually Needs

Olifant Digital does not offer a fixed package and fit every client into it. Before any engagement begins, the agency conducts a thorough analysis of the brand — its current channels, margin structure, growth stage, and the specific constraints holding it back. What follows is a service recommendation built around what that business genuinely needs to scale, not what is easiest to sell.

For some clients, the highest-leverage opportunity is advanced Amazon PPC management — restructuring campaigns around a proven architecture that drives profitable ranking velocity and eliminates wasted spend. For others, it is full-service Amazon account management covering listings, A+ content, brand registry, and catalog architecture. For DTC brands, it might be paid media across Meta, Google, and TikTok, combined with email and SMS marketing and in-house creative production. For brands where the bottleneck is conversion rather than traffic, the engagement centres on conversion rate optimisation and ad creative strategy.

Olifant manages the complete e-commerce growth stack and is equally capable across all of it. The difference is that no client is upsold on services they do not need. Every scope is built to solve the actual problem — and the results reflect that precision.

Results That Are Documented and Publicly Available

The results Olifant generates are not theoretical. COCOSOLIS, a luxury skincare brand, added $1,098,692 in monthly DTC revenue and scaled past eight figures under Olifant management. Coat Defense — after cycling through multiple agencies and shutting down Meta ads entirely — was scaled to nearly $1M per month, adding $699,786 in monthly DTC revenue. Ekster’s Amazon channel, built from zero by Olifant, generated $688,406 in annual profitability. Elite Jumps grew Amazon revenue 124% in three months after, in the CEO’s own words, “trying dozens of different agencies and attempting to manage Amazon internally.” MatchaBar added $114,305 in monthly Amazon revenue after multiple prior agencies had failed to move the needle.

Every result is published in full at olifantdigital.com — client named, challenge described, strategy explained, outcome reported.

Senior Specialists Only — By Design

Every team member at Olifant Digital carries a minimum of seven years of hands-on e-commerce experience. There are no junior staff and no delegation to inexperienced layers. The people who present on a discovery call are the same people managing the account daily.

The impact of this model shows in the retention numbers. At 98%, Olifant’s client retention rate is one of the highest publicly reported figures in the e-commerce agency space — a direct outcome of senior accountability replacing the account manager churn standard at larger agencies.

Daily Optimization Across Every Channel

Where most agencies review performance weekly, Olifant monitors and adjusts across every active channel every single day — Amazon PPC, Meta, Google, email, and creative performance alike. E-commerce does not pause between weekly calls. Ad costs shift, algorithms update, and competitor behaviour changes in real time. The agencies that catch and respond to those signals daily consistently outperform those that wait for a scheduled check-in.

Coat Defense saw its conversion rate increase 34% and revenue scale to nearly $1M per month through this daily discipline across creative, media buying, and email — all running in parallel. Spade to Fork grew Amazon revenue 46% in 44 days through the same approach applied at the campaign level.

Strategy Aligned to Each Client’s Definition of Success

Not every brand measures success the same way. Some are optimising for revenue growth. Others are protecting margin or restoring efficiency before scaling. Olifant builds its strategy around each client’s specific goal, not a standardised framework applied uniformly across the portfolio.

That means the metrics the agency tracks, the channels it prioritises, and the pace at which it scales are all calibrated to what the client is actually trying to achieve. Onsen Secret needed profit recovery, not revenue growth — Olifant tripled the brand’s Amazon profit by concentrating spend on high-converting products and eliminating budget waste before scaling. COCOSOLIS needed year-round revenue stability to break out of seasonal dependence — Olifant restructured the channel mix and email strategy to deliver consistent growth across all twelve months. The strategy is never the same because the problem is never the same.

A Guarantee That Puts Skin in the Game

Olifant Digital backs every engagement with a 60-day money-back guarantee. The agency’s position is straightforward: if a brand is investing a meaningful retainer in a growth partner, that partner should have something at stake too. The traditional agency model places all financial risk on the client — the retainer is paid regardless of results. Olifant rejects that dynamic. If the work does not deliver in the first 60 days, the client does not carry that cost alone.

The guarantee is underwritten by the agency’s track record: 30+ published case studies, a 98% client retention rate, and over $100M in yearly trackable client revenue. The full case study library is available at olifantdigital.com.

“We built Olifant around a simple principle: if we’re asking a brand to trust us with their revenue, we should be willing to put something on the line too. The guarantee reflects that. So does publishing every case study in full. We want clients who choose us because the evidence convinced them — not because the pitch did.”

— Alex Stoykov, CEO, Olifant Digital

Five Offices, One Standard of Execution

Olifant Digital operates from Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin, and Sofia — serving clients in the United States, Europe, and beyond across Amazon US, UK, and EU marketplaces, with a single centralised strategic standard across every office.

For more information about Olifant Digital and its full case study library, visit https://olifantdigital.com.

About Olifant Digital

Olifant Digital is a full-service e-commerce performance marketing agency specialising in DTC brand growth and Amazon account management. With five offices across Los Angeles, New York, London, Berlin, and Sofia, the agency serves brands from emerging DTC companies to established Amazon sellers. Olifant’s exclusively senior team, 60-day results guarantee, $100M+ in yearly trackable client revenue, and 30+ published case studies for 7 and 8-figure brands define its approach: strategy built around what each client truly needs, daily execution across every channel, and full accountability for the outcome.