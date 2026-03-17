Google Closes Record $32 Billion Acquisition Of Wiz

Google has finalized its $32 billion acquisition of Wiz, marking the largest purchase in Google’s history and the biggest acquisition ever involving a venture-backed startup.

The deal reflects growing demand for cloud security solutions as companies expand their use of artificial intelligence and cloud computing infrastructure.

Investors Say Wiz Sat At The Intersection Of Key Tech Trends

In a discussion on the TechCrunch Equity podcast, Shardul Shah, whose firm was Wiz’s largest shareholder, described the acquisition as a landmark moment for the industry.

Index Ventures had backed Wiz’s founders even before the company existed, investing in their earlier startup Adallom.

Shah said Wiz’s success stemmed from its position at the center of three major technology trends: artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and cybersecurity spending.

“Wiz is at the center of three tailwinds: AI, cloud, and security spend,” Shah said. “In the AI era, every workload needs to be secured.”

Leadership Team Credited For Rapid Growth

Shah emphasized that Wiz’s founding team played a critical role in building the company quickly and attracting customers.

The company was founded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs including Assaf Rappaport, along with co-founders Ami Luttwak, Roy Reznik, and Yinon Costica.

According to Shah, the founders built a culture of trust that helped the company develop a cloud security platform capable of competing quickly in an established market.

Wiz Previously Walked Away From Earlier Offer

Wiz had previously declined an earlier acquisition proposal from Google, choosing instead to continue building the company independently.

Shah said decisions like that reflected the founders’ long-term focus rather than a desire for quick validation through a large exit.

“When founders choose and make decisions, you trust the inputs — how they make decisions,” Shah said. “You don’t really concentrate on the outputs.”

Google Cloud Resources Could Accelerate Growth

Wiz develops software designed to secure cloud infrastructure and applications running in production environments.

Shah said integration with Google’s resources, including its cloud infrastructure and AI expertise, could expand Wiz’s ability to detect vulnerabilities and prioritize threats.

Most Wiz customers operate in what the company describes as a “zero critical club,” meaning they aim to run production systems without unresolved critical security issues.

Potential Impact On Startup Ecosystem

Beyond strengthening Google’s cybersecurity capabilities, the acquisition could have wider implications for the technology startup ecosystem.

Large exits often generate significant wealth for founders, employees, and investors, potentially funding new ventures and entrepreneurial activity.

Shah said the deal could inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs by demonstrating the scale of opportunities available in emerging technology sectors.

“I think there’s a new imagination for what can be possible for entrepreneurs across the globe,” he said.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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