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ByteDance Delays Global Launch Of AI Video Model After Hollywood Backlash

ByJolyen

Mar 17, 2026

ByteDance Delays Global Launch Of AI Video Model After Hollywood Backlash

ByteDance has paused plans to release its new AI video model globally following criticism from Hollywood studios, according to a report by The Information.

The company had planned to launch its AI video model, Seedance 2.0, worldwide in mid-March. However, the rollout has reportedly been delayed while the company addresses legal concerns related to intellectual property.

Viral AI Videos Spark Industry Concerns

Seedance 2.0 was introduced in China in February. Shortly afterward, short AI-generated videos created with the system began circulating online.

One widely shared clip depicted actors Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt appearing in an AI-generated fight scene.

The footage quickly attracted criticism from film studios and industry professionals, who argued that the model appeared capable of generating content based on recognizable actors and copyrighted material.

Some writers expressed concern that the technology could threaten creative jobs in the film industry.

Studios Send Legal Warnings

Major studios responded by sending cease-and-desist letters to ByteDance.

Lawyers representing Disney reportedly accused the company of conducting a “virtual smash-and-grab” of Disney intellectual property.

The complaints centered on fears that AI systems could replicate characters, actors, or cinematic styles without authorization.

ByteDance Promises Stronger Safeguards

In response to the criticism, ByteDance said it would introduce stronger protections designed to prevent the misuse of copyrighted material and intellectual property.

According to the report, engineers and legal teams are now working to implement additional safeguards before releasing the technology outside China.

The delay reflects growing tensions between AI developers and the entertainment industry as generative video tools rapidly improve.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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