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Netflix Films Win Multiple Oscars With Frankenstein And KPop Demon Hunters

ByJolyen

Mar 17, 2026

Netflix Films Win Multiple Oscars With Frankenstein And KPop Demon Hunters

Films released by Netflix secured several major wins at the latest Academy Awards, with both Frankenstein and KPop Demon Hunters taking home multiple trophies.

The two films highlight the continued presence of streaming services in Hollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremony.

Frankenstein Wins Three Technical Oscars

Director Guillermo del Toro’s reinterpretation of Mary Shelley’s classic story won three Academy Awards:

  • Best Production Design
  • Best Costume Design
  • Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The film had entered the ceremony with nine nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor.

KPop Demon Hunters Takes Animated And Music Awards

Netflix’s animated hit KPop Demon Hunters won two major categories:

  • Best Animated Feature
  • Best Original Song

The film has become a major cultural success since its release and previously became the most-watched movie ever on Netflix.

Streaming Films Continue To Gain Recognition

Streaming platforms have become regular contenders at the Oscars in recent years.

Previous streaming-backed winners include:

  • Roma
  • The Power of the Dog
  • All Quiet on the Western Front

Despite those successes, the industry’s top prize has largely remained elusive for Netflix.

So far, the only streaming film to win Best Picture is CODA, released by Apple through its Apple TV+ platform during the pandemic.

Best Picture Goes To One Battle After Another

The Best Picture award ultimately went to One Battle After Another.

Other nominees included Netflix’s Train Dreams and F1.

The Apple-backed racing film still secured a win in the Best Sound category.

Conan O’Brien Jokes About Streaming At The Ceremony

During the ceremony, host Conan O’Brien joked about the growing influence of streaming companies in Hollywood.

Spotting Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos in the audience, O’Brien quipped:

“This is exciting: It’s his first time in a theater!”

The comment reflected an ongoing debate in the film industry about the impact of streaming services on traditional moviegoing and theatrical releases.

Featured image credits: vocus.cc

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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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